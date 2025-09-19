Corporate

RuggON Unveils Rugged Mining Solutions at AIMEX 2025

September 19, 2025 | 15:39
(0) user say
New rugged technologies from RuggON promise enhanced safety and reliability in challenging mining environments.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, will showcase its latest mining-focused innovations at AIMEX 2025 (Adelaide Showground, Booth No. G30). Designed to tackle the harshest operational challenges, RuggON's solutions enable mining crews to achieve higher safety, efficiency, and uninterrupted connectivity in high-vibration, dusty, and extreme-temperature environments.

Key highlights include vehicle-mounted computers and rugged tablets designed for remote mining operations, delivering real-time fleet tracking, equipment diagnostics, and production monitoring. With LTE/5G, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and SATCOM, teams can maintain seamless connectivity even in deep pits or infrastructure-challenged environments, ensuring mission-critical operations remain uninterrupted. Built to military-grade standards, the devices withstand vibration, dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures, reducing downtime while enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

"Mining operations demand equipment that not only survives harsh environments but also delivers real-time intelligence to support safety and productivity," said Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business. "By combining rugged hardware with AI-powered analytics and always-on connectivity, we help mining operators monitor assets, optimize workflows, and maintain mission-critical operations under the most demanding conditions."

Visitors can experience RuggON's rugged mining solutions in action at AIMEX 2025, Booth No. G30.

For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com

By PR Newswire

RuggON Corp.

RuggON Mining solutions Rugged technologies Mobile computing

