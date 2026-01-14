Corporate

ROE Visual Marks Two Decades of LED Innovation

January 14, 2026 | 16:00
(0) user say
The visual technology company commemorates twenty years in the industry, reflecting on its contributions to LED display advancement and its role in shaping professional visual solutions worldwide.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROE Visual, a globally recognised leader in LED display technology for live events, touring, broadcast, and installation, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary in 2026, celebrated under the theme "Beyond Stages. Passion On." Since its founding in 2006 by Jason Lu as Radiant Opto Electronics Technology in Shenzhen, the company has continually redefined visual experiences and set new benchmarks for LED innovation.

Over two decades, ROE Visual has grown from a small, pioneering team into a global force, consistently delivering high-performance LED solutions to creatives, designers, technicians, and production professionals worldwide. From early breakthroughs such as the LINX line and the Magic Cube series to iconic products like Black Pearl, Carbon, and the innovative Topaz platforms, ROE Visual has shaped how audiences experience live visual storytelling.

"As we approach this milestone, we see it not just as a celebration of time passed, but as an opportunity to renew our drive for innovation and deepen the partnerships that shape our industry," said Jason Lu. "Our focus remains on creating meaningful solutions and growing alongside our community. Together, we'll continue pushing the boundaries of visual technology and bringing bold ideas to life."

ROE Visual will kick off its anniversary celebrations at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 in Barcelona (3–6 February). Throughout the year, a series of anniversary events, product showcases, and partner collaborations will highlight both the company's heritage and future direction, bringing the ROE Visual story to audiences across the globe.

Looking ahead, ROE Visual reaffirms its commitment to supporting the evolution of live events, broadcast environments, virtual production stages, and fixed installations with LED platforms that blend performance, reliability, and creative flexibility.

"For us, the future of LED displays is not about chasing trends, but about enabling creativity under real conditions," said Grace Kuo, CSO at ROE Visual. "This 20-year journey of success is a shared one, made possible by our valued clients, partners, and every dedicated ROE team member. Whether it's a touring show, a permanent installation, or a hybrid digital performance, the expectation is the same: absolute reliability, visual precision, and flexibility. At ROE Visual, we believe visual excellence is more than technology—it's emotion. We are passionate about creating moments of wonder that bring people together."

More information: https://www.roevisual.com/en/roe-visual-celebrates-20-years-of-pioneering-led-technology

By PR Newswire

ROE Visual

TagTag:
ROE Visual LED display technology

