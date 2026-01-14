Robotin R2 Pro Dominates CES Best Awards

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a breakout debut at CES 2026, Robotin today announced that its flagship innovation, the Robotin R2 Pro, has secured multiple top industry awards and widespread critical acclaim. By successfully bridging the gap between automated vacuuming and true deep carpet washing, Robotin has not only captured the attention of major media outlets like CNET, Reuters, PCMag, and TechTimes but has also secured significant interest from global distributors and investors.

The R2 Pro's surprise reveal of its "Vacuum & Mop Module"—complementing its signature "Carpet Wash & Dry Module"—cemented its status as the standout smart home product of the show.

CES 2026 Award Winners

The Robotin R2 Pro was recognized for its breakthrough modular design and ability to solve the "final frontier" of robot cleaning: washing carpets. Honors include:

CNET: Best of CES 2026

TWICE: Picks Award 2026

The Gadget Flow: Best Product of CES

Best of Kickstarter: Top Innovation

Tom's Guide: Featured in "Best Robot Vacuums of CES 2026"

Media & Industry Buzz

The R2 Pro's hands-on demos at Eureka Park drew crowds and praise from top-tier tech journalism, including CNET, Reuters, ZDNet, PCMag, and TechTimes.

In addition to media accolades, Robotin concluded CES 2026 with highly successful strategic meetings. The company has engaged in advanced talks with major international dealers, distributors, and investment partners, all of whom recognized the R2 Pro as a category-defining product with high market potential.

Feature Story: The 150-Year Journey to Robotin

Revolution Story: 150-Year Carpet Washing Revolution | From Hands & Knees to Robotin R2

Why does the R2 Pro matter? Because for 150 years, humanity has fought a silent war against the ground we walk on. Robotin is the peace treaty.

For one hundred and fifty years, humanity has fought a silent war against the ground we walk on. It begins in 1875. Back then, a clean rug wasn't a luxury...it was a physical sacrifice. We had no electricity. We had no mercy. To wash a floor meant mixing ox gall...bile from a cow's liver...with ammonia. We scrubbed on our hands and knees until our skin blistered, then dragged hundreds of pounds of wet wool into the sunlight, praying for the wind to dry it before the mold set in.

But the human spirit is restless. Just one year later, in 1876, Melville Bissell gave us the first mechanical sweeper to fight the surface dust. Yet, brushes weren't enough. We demanded power. So in 1901, Hubert Cecil Booth reversed the wind, parking massive, horse-drawn vacuums called "Puffing Billy" on the streets of London to suck the dirt from our windows.

The technology shrank rapidly. By 1908, William Hoover had put the electric vacuum into our closets. We had conquered the dust, but the deep filth remained untouchable. Throughout the 1930s, if you wanted to wash, you had to surrender your rugs to the "Rug Plant." Huge factories where carpets were submerged in soap tanks and crushed through steel wringers. The home was for living; the washing was for the industry.

But the mid-century trapped us. Wall-to-wall carpeting took over the world. You couldn't send your floor away anymore. So, in 1964, Hot Water Extraction was born. By 1974, pros were mounting V8 engines inside vans—the "Truck-Mount"—blasting hot water into our living rooms to get the deep clean we craved.

But we wanted independence. In 1978, Roger Kent handed the labor back to us with the Rug Doctor, allowing us to rent deep cleaning power on demand. Then, by 1993, Bissell delivered a breakthrough: miniaturizing the technology into handheld spot cleaners. It gave us the instant power to tackle accidents. But for all its innovation, the labor remained ours... forcing us back onto our hands and knees to fight stains one by one.

Then, the digital dawn. 2002 brought the first robotic vacuum. It promised us freedom. But for the next twenty years, a painful gap remained. Robots could vacuum. They could mop hard floors. But the moment they touched carpet? They surrendered. They lifted their pads and ran away. Even in 2020, the smartest AI in the world refused to wash the rug.

That changed in 2022. Jun Long, a robotics expert, saw his wife struggle. She loved their carpets, but with allergies, kids, and a stray cat, keeping them clean was a daily battle. Jun set a vision: "No chores, no wars." He gathered a team of robotic experts to build the solution, naming the company after his promise: Robot In... Chores Out. Robotin was born.

2025. The prototype is perfected. And in 2026, the world changes. Welcome to the Robotin Era. This is the Robotin R2. The world's first modular robot. Snap in the Vacuum & Mop module for your tile. But here is the revolution... Snap in the Carpet Wash & Dry Module.

It doesn't just vacuum. It injects hot water. It scrubs the fibers. It extracts the filth. And crucially... it dries. Real hot air drying. No more wet socks. No more rental machines. No more hands and knees.

From the ox gall and scrub brushes of 1875... to the modular autonomy of 2026. The history of cleaning has led to this moment. Your carpet is finally, truly, washed.

The new era begins now. Robotin.

