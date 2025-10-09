Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Riyadh Air 2025: London Inaugural Flights Take Off with New Sfeer Loyalty

October 09, 2025 | 15:45
(0) user say
Daily Heathrow route launches October, offering travel writers Riyadh Air keywords and points primer.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new national carrier, today reveals two significant milestones as it announces a landmark on its journey towards its 2025 debut: the commencement of its first daily flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on October 26th. Riyadh Air is also proud to unveil Sfeer, its groundbreaking loyalty offering, which will provide exclusive benefits to its early Founding Members through "The Founders".

Operational Excellence: Paving the Way for a World-Class Airline

Beginning October 26th, Riyadh Air will commence daily launch flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) aboard its designated aircraft, "Jamila". These carefully sequenced flights, initially on sale to select groups and Riyadh Air employees, are a critical phase in ensuring unparalleled operational readiness while utilizing Riyadh Air's recently awarded slot at London Heathrow (LHR). Through assessing these initial Jamila flights, the airline builds operational strength for a smooth, reliable, world-class travel experience.

"This isn't just a launch; it's a tangible realization of a vision to connect Saudi Arabia to the world, a core pillar of Saudi Vision 2030," stated Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. "Our commitment to begin operations in 2025 is being fulfilled. This rigorous flight program on Jamila allows us to fine-tune every detail, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and world-class experience. This carefully sequenced approach is our pathway to perfect, and we are now incredibly close to full operations as our new aircraft are delivered."

Sfeer: The Future of Loyalty, Designed for a Generation in Motion

Sfeer, meaning "Ambassador" in Arabic and blended with the English word "sphere", embodies the vibrant, generous spirit of Saudi Arabia. As it rolls out, Sfeer is set to become one of the world's most unique and exciting loyalty programs, seamlessly combining community engagement with gamified experiences, all while unlocking the very best of Saudi.

Uniquely, Sfeer members will be able to share level points within their community. Sfeer membership is now open via www.riyadhair.com, and early joiners will be recognized as 'The Founders', who will receive priority access to bookings on future flights.

A cornerstone of Sfeer's innovation is its community-centric design, allowing members to share points, benefits, and Level Points with friends and family, fostering collective reward. Furthermore, Sfeer proudly offers a "no points expiry" policy, ensuring every point and benefit is enjoyed, not wasted.

"With Sfeer, we're creating much more than just a loyalty program; we're building a dynamic, digitally immersive lifestyle ecosystem," added Douglas. "Our vision is to truly change the game, offering unparalleled benefits and fostering a unique sense of community among our members."

As 'The Founders', early joiners receive priority access to bookings on future flights. All Sfeer members can look forward to complimentary onboard Wi-Fi. Joining Sfeer now allows members to start collecting points and gain exclusive early access to routes and priority booking.

Don't just travel; be a pioneer. This is an invitation to unlock the best of Saudi Arabia.

By PR Newswire

Riyadh Air

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Riyadh Air London Inaugural Flights Sfeer Loyalty

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Chubb Travel Pro 2025: Digital Disruption Cover Launches for Globetrotters

Chubb Travel Pro 2025: Digital Disruption Cover Launches for Globetrotters

BTL Sues WonderFace 2025: Patent Infringement Filed Over RF Device

BTL Sues WonderFace 2025: Patent Infringement Filed Over RF Device

CovationBio bioPTMEG 2025: K-Show Milestones Highlight Sustainable Material

CovationBio bioPTMEG 2025: K-Show Milestones Highlight Sustainable Material

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020