Ritz-Carlton Bali Hosts Lunar New Year Celebrations

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali invites guests to embrace the auspicious spirit of the Lunar New Year with a curated collection of festive dining experiences designed to unite families in an atmosphere of warmth, celebration, and refined indulgence. This year's highlights include a sumptuous Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner and an elegant Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea, each thoughtfully crafted to honor cherished traditions while elevating the holiday with contemporary flair.

The Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner at Senses presents a vibrant culinary celebration overlooking the resort's beautifully manicured garden. Guests are welcomed to savor an abundant buffet featuring freshly steamed dim sum, golden spring rolls, decadent roast duck, fragrant wok-fried specialties, and symbolic dishes representing prosperity, longevity, and good fortune. Complemented by live carving stations and traditional festive desserts, this memorable evening invites families to gather in the spirit of unity and abundance. Available on 16 February 2026 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., priced at IDR 1,000,000++ per person.

For those seeking a more leisurely celebration, the Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea offers a refined experience inspired by timeless Asian traditions. Guests can indulge in handcrafted sweet and savory delights, including mandarin orange cake, crispy vegetable money bags symbolizing good fortune, dried fruits, plums, and other festive treats. Paired with premium loose-leaf teas and enjoyed against panoramic ocean views, this elevated experience sets the tone for meaningful moments shared with loved ones. Available from 15–20 February 2026, priced at IDR 1,100,000++ for two people.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali for this meaningful celebration of the Lunar New Year," said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "Our culinary teams have thoughtfully crafted experiences that honor cherished traditions while showcasing the richness of Asian flavors."

For more information, please visit the website at ritzcarltonbali.com