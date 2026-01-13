Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ritz-Carlton Bali Hosts Lunar New Year Celebrations

January 13, 2026 | 15:13
(0) user say
The luxury resort invites guests to mark the festive season with special programmes celebrating prosperity and family togetherness, offering curated experiences that blend traditional customs with refined hospitality.

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali invites guests to embrace the auspicious spirit of the Lunar New Year with a curated collection of festive dining experiences designed to unite families in an atmosphere of warmth, celebration, and refined indulgence. This year's highlights include a sumptuous Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner and an elegant Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea, each thoughtfully crafted to honor cherished traditions while elevating the holiday with contemporary flair.

The Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner at Senses presents a vibrant culinary celebration overlooking the resort's beautifully manicured garden. Guests are welcomed to savor an abundant buffet featuring freshly steamed dim sum, golden spring rolls, decadent roast duck, fragrant wok-fried specialties, and symbolic dishes representing prosperity, longevity, and good fortune. Complemented by live carving stations and traditional festive desserts, this memorable evening invites families to gather in the spirit of unity and abundance. Available on 16 February 2026 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., priced at IDR 1,000,000++ per person.

For those seeking a more leisurely celebration, the Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea offers a refined experience inspired by timeless Asian traditions. Guests can indulge in handcrafted sweet and savory delights, including mandarin orange cake, crispy vegetable money bags symbolizing good fortune, dried fruits, plums, and other festive treats. Paired with premium loose-leaf teas and enjoyed against panoramic ocean views, this elevated experience sets the tone for meaningful moments shared with loved ones. Available from 15–20 February 2026, priced at IDR 1,100,000++ for two people.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali for this meaningful celebration of the Lunar New Year," said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "Our culinary teams have thoughtfully crafted experiences that honor cherished traditions while showcasing the richness of Asian flavors."

For more information, please visit the website at ritzcarltonbali.com

By PR Newswire

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ritz-Carlton Bali Lunar New Year Celebrations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Latest News

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020