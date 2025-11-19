Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rafa Laboratories wins BARDA funding for TXA injection

November 19, 2025 | 14:09
(0) user say
The company secured up to 186 million dollars to develop an intramuscular TXA injection for use in prehospital trauma care.

JERUSALEM, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafa Laboratories, a global leader in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear hazards medical countermeasures and Biodefense, today announced it has been awarded with a landmark development contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for the advanced development of a novel intramuscular (IM) formulation of tranexamic acid (TXA)—a potentially life-saving therapy for uncontrolled bleeding. The contract is valued at up to $186 million, including all option periods.

This pivotal collaboration, which represents Rafa's second major contract with BARDA, addresses an urgent global need: a rapidly deployable, easy-to-administer treatment for hemorrhage in the critical prehospital setting.

Addressing the Critical Window to Save Lives

Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death following trauma, whether caused by accidents, mass-casualty events or in the battlefield. Caregivers need a tool which can be easily administered to a large number of casualties in a short period of time. TXA is an antifibrinolytic agent commonly used off label around the world to treat trauma bleeding in the pre-hospital and hospital space.

Landmark clinical studies performed in tens of thousands of individuals have demonstrated that TXA can significantly reduce mortality rates if administered quickly enough following trauma hemorrhagic injury.

"The clock starts ticking the moment a patient sustains a hemorrhagic injury, and the few minutes before reaching a hospital are the most critical ones," said Roy Shay, Vice President of Biodefense at Rafa Laboratories. "Currently, TXA is typically administered intravenously (IV), which is challenging, time-consuming and requires training. The need for trained individuals even greater in high-stress, or mass-casualty situations. Developing a new intramuscular TXA injection is a potential game-changer as it simplifies the administration process, especially if administered with an autoinjector.

As planned under the potential scope of this project, Rafa shall also develop a TXA autoinjector which will enable professional as well as nonprofessional care givers to deliver this essential treatment instantly—dramatically increasing survival chances worldwide."

"The IM route offers a fast, reliable, and user-friendly alternative for the existing IV administration, which can be extremely difficult in patients experiencing severe shock".

BARDA and Rafa are Collaborating on a Comprehensive Development Approach

Rafa Laboratoriesis adopting a robust and integrated product development approach, which is planned to include formulation development, manufacturing scale-up, pre/clinical trials and a streamlined regulatory pathway designed to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

"Over the past four decades, Rafa has built a reputation for developing highly dependable medical countermeasures targeting acute, life-threatening conditions, mainly CBRN and pain management." said Iddo Leshem, Chief Executive Officer of Rafa Laboratories. "The IM TXA development contract marks a strategic expansion of Rafa's presence in acute trauma care. We are deeply committed to partnering with BARDA to accelerate the delivery of this urgently needed, life-saving solution to hundreds of thousands of patients across the globe".

By PR Newswire

Rafa

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Rafa Laboratories TXA injection TXA injection development Rafa Laboratories funding

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Yaber Unveils Record-Breaking Black Friday Deals Across Its Full Projector Lineup

Yaber Unveils Record-Breaking Black Friday Deals Across Its Full Projector Lineup

HKUST Receives Government's Approval to Establish a New Medical School

HKUST Receives Government's Approval to Establish a New Medical School

Medical stories in war show internationalism and love

Medical stories in war show internationalism and love

Mondevo Group acquires Meight and rebrands as MonTech

Mondevo Group acquires Meight and rebrands as MonTech

Skrewball launches 200ml hipflask in Australia New Zealand

Skrewball launches 200ml hipflask in Australia New Zealand

HyperStrong and LEAG sign EPC for German battery storage

HyperStrong and LEAG sign EPC for German battery storage

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GG Corporation unveils global-facing Living Heritage initiative

GG Corporation unveils global-facing Living Heritage initiative

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020