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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quantitative Brokers wins bond trading innovation award

April 19, 2026 | 09:30
(0) user say
The algorithmic trading technology provider received industry recognition for fixed-income execution capabilities at the annual awards.

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers ("QB"), an independent provider of global execution algorithms and data-driven analytics, today announced that it has been awarded "Most Innovative Use of Technology in a Market Participant" at the Bond Markets Awards 2026, hosted by Markets Media in association with The DESK.

The award recognizes firms advancing fixed income and bond trading through innovation in technology, data, and execution workflows. QB was recognized for its continued development of quantitative execution solutions across interest rate markets, including U.S. Treasuries, rates futures, and options on futures.

"We're honored to receive this recognition," said David Kalita, CEO of QB. "It reflects our commitment to developing practical execution technology grounded in quantitative research, and to helping clients trade more effectively across fixed income and interest rate markets."

Over the past year, QB has expanded and enhanced its execution capabilities across rates and derivatives markets. This includes the continued development of Striker, QB's options-on-futures execution algorithm, as well as ongoing performance enhancements across its U.S. cash Treasury and futures algorithm suite. QB has also extended algorithmic execution coverage into Brazil-listed derivatives, supporting clients' growing need for consistent, data-driven execution across global interest rate products.

"QB's options-on-futures and U.S. Treasury execution algorithms represent some of the most advanced trading technology available to institutional market participants today," said Andrew Picardi, Head of Sales, Americas, at Quantitative Brokers. "Striker's ability to discover and trade in sub-tick increments is a genuine market first, and our Treasury suite continues to set the standard for quantitative, data-driven execution in rates. Together, these capabilities build on QB's established leadership in futures execution, giving clients a truly comprehensive algorithmic solution across the interest rate complex."

By PR Newswire

Quantitative Brokers

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TagTag:
Quantitative Brokers bond trading bond trading innovation award

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