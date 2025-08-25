Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pickleball fever lands double cups in SEA

August 25, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
From condo courts to stadium chants, paddles now echo across two nations—can dinks drive tourism dollars?

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two straight weeks of pure pickleball action is on the horizon, with PPA Tour Asia bringing back-to-back Cups to the region. Malaysia and Vietnam are set to host the biggest names and most hardcore fans, as pickleball continues to take over the continent's courts.

The action starts with the Malaysia Cup (September 24-28, 2025) at 9Pickle Setia Alam and Setia City Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, before moving straight into the Vietnam Cup (September 30 - October 4, 2025) at Tien Son Sports Arena and Tuyen Son Sports Complex in Da Nang. With US$150,000 pro prize pool at each stop and world-class venues waiting, the events have already locked in some serious star power.

Headlining the action will be Ben Johns. With over 150 PPA Tour titles made in the USA, Johns is now bringing the GOAT experience right to Asia's door.

Joining the hunt for gold is No.1 Men's Singles superstar Federico Staksrud. The Argentinian powerhouse will be jetting across the Pacific to compete in the heart of Asian pickleball. Royalty will be taking the spotlight with doubles queen Anna Bright bringing the heat to Malaysia.

The blockbuster lineup continues with Tyson McGuffin, Tyra Hurricane Black, Christian Alshon, Zane Navratil, Zoey Chao Yi Wang, Kaitlyn Christian, Alix Truong and even more fan favorites and local heroes ready to post up with their paddles.

"We are excited to bring our inaugural PPA Tour Asia Cups to Malaysia and Vietnam in collaboration with our hosts Bold D Court and Manage, and Americas & Asia Connect Company respectively. Attracting the globe's best pickleball athletes to the region, fans will be able to watch players from the region challenge the best of the best as the sport continues to rapidly grow across Asia," said Kimberly Koh, UPA Asia Managing Director.

Amateur action will be a key part of both tournaments. Players of all ages and divisions will compete alongside the pros, with gold medals and bragging rights up for grabs across both weeks.

Get ready for a journey through the heart of Asian pickleball. Stay tuned for more updates on ticketing, player registration and fan experiences.

By PR Newswire

PPA Tour Asia by UPA Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Pickleball PPA Tour Asia Malaysia Cup

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020