PayJoy launches Indonesia operations to advance credit access

November 27, 2025 | 01:00
PayJoy launches Indonesia operations to advance credit access and financial inclusion for underserved consumers, partnering with local institutions to expand its fintech footprint.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayJoy, a leading emerging-markets credit provider, today announced its official launch in Indonesia through a strategic partnership with PT Bank Sahabat Sampoerna (Bank Sampoerna). Building on its successful operations in the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, and other markets, PayJoy is introducing its inclusive credit solutions to Indonesia to further expand access to affordable and responsible credit across the region.

"There's a significant gap in credit access across Southeast Asia, and PayJoy is committed to helping close it responsibly," said Rene Payan, Philippines Country Manager and PayJoy's lead for new-market launches.

As Indonesia accelerates its digital transformation and the Financial Services Authority (OJK) targets 98% financial inclusion by 2045, PayJoy's entry supports national efforts to expand access to credit responsibly and sustainably.

After scaling to 17 million customers worldwide, PayJoy is growing at an annualized 40 percent while maintaining profitability in 2025. PayJoy is on track to reach about US$650 million in revenue and US$110 million in profit by the end of 2025.

Since its founding in 2015, PayJoy has become one of the world's most trusted innovators in alternative credit infrastructure. The company's expansion into Indonesia underscores its long-term commitment to creating open, equitable, and inclusive financial systems worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/.

By PR Newswire

PayJoy

PayJoy Credit provider Indonesia Emerging markets credit

