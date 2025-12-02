Corporate

OSR Holdings to present at Emerging Growth Conference December 10 2025

December 02, 2025 | 14:35
(0) user say
OSR Holdings will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 10 2025, sharing insights on its growth strategy and business developments.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a global healthcare company advancing biomedical innovations to improve health and wellness worldwide, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference. This presentation will provide investors and analysts with an updated overview of OSR Holdings' diversified healthcare platforms and strategic growth initiatives.

Virtual Presentation Details

  • Date: December 10, 2025
  • Time: 9:05 a.m. ET
  • Format: Corporate Overview
  • Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717093&tp_key=e9cb5d164a&sti=osrh

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure access and receive any related updates. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com, the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel (http://www.youtube.com/EmergingGrowthConference), and in the "Events & Presentations" section of the OSR Holdings website.

By PR Newswire

OSR Holdings

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
OSR Holdings Emerging Growth Conference Healthcare company

