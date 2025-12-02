OSR Holdings to present at Emerging Growth Conference December 10 2025

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a global healthcare company advancing biomedical innovations to improve health and wellness worldwide, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference. This presentation will provide investors and analysts with an updated overview of OSR Holdings' diversified healthcare platforms and strategic growth initiatives.

Virtual Presentation Details

Date: December 10, 2025

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

Format: Corporate Overview

Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717093&tp_key=e9cb5d164a&sti=osrh

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure access and receive any related updates. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com, the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel (http://www.youtube.com/EmergingGrowthConference), and in the "Events & Presentations" section of the OSR Holdings website.