oneworld reveals top 10 round the world travel destinations for 2026

November 14, 2025 | 15:16
(0) user say
oneworld has revealed its top 10 destinations for round the world travel in 2026, highlighting emerging hotspots and classic favourites that appeal to global adventurers.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld's top 10 most-searched-for destinations for Round the World travel in 2026 on oneworld.com reveal a mix of iconic cities and global gateways. The top destinations are:

  • London
  • Tokyo
  • Doha
  • Hong Kong
  • Sydney
  • Los Angeles
  • Dallas/Fort Worth
  • New York
  • Melbourne
  • Singapore

With the addition of Fiji Airways and Oman Air this year, and Hawaiian Airways set to join the alliance in 2026, searches have increased for destinations in the Pacific, including Fiji, the Cook Islands, Kiribati, and Hawaii, as well as Oman.

oneworld data also reveals Japan is the top origin market for Round the World tickets, followed by Australia, the United Kingdom, the U.S., and Hong Kong. Travellers are most likely to embark on solo journeys (66%) traveling to an average of seven stops over a period of three or more months.

"Searches on oneworld.com show a strong appetite for adventure in the New Year. From the Big Apple and Hawaii's Big Island to Mount Fiji and the Atlas Mountains, oneworld's Round the World fares offer customers access to an unbeatable network of leading airlines on a single ticket," said Roger Blackburn, oneworld's vice president Commercial and Loyalty. "oneworld's Round the World fares are also increasingly popular with corporate travellers looking for flexible, cost-effective travel options for complex itineraries."

oneworld is the only global airline alliance to offer a choice of Round the World tickets catering to different travel styles and itineraries. All fares are easy to plan and book online at oneworld.com and customers can accrue frequent flyer miles or points with their ticket, with eligible customers enjoying access to more than 700 airport lounges. Itineraries may include from three to 16 flights across up to six continents and must include a trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flight.

oneworld's Round the World fares are valid for trips from 10 days to 12 months and include:

  • oneworld Explorer - a continent-based fare, ideal for travellers wanting to explore different regions.

    Sample itinerary: London – Muscat – Kuala LumpurTokyoSydney – Nadi (Fiji) – Los AngelesNew York - London
  • Global Explorer – a distance-based fare, suitable for travellers with more complex itineraries

    Sample Itinerary: SydneyHonoluluSan FranciscoDallasLondonHelsinki - Hong KongSydney
  • Circle Pacific – a unique option for journeys starting and finishing in a continent bordering the Pacific Ocean

    Sample Itinerary: TokyoHonoluluLos Angeles – Nadi – AucklandSydneyHong KongTokyo

To find out more and start planning a Round the World adventure, go to https://www.oneworld.com/round-the-world or speak to a travel advisor.

By PR Newswire

oneworld Management Company, Inc

TagTag:
oneworld Round the World Global Explorer Big Island

