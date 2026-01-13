Corporate

Nicole Snooki Polizzi Joins New Canada Shore Series

January 13, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
The reality television personality brings her signature presence to a new Canadian production, expanding the international Shore franchise with her participation in the upcoming series set north of the border.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount+ announced today that the legendary JERSEY SHORE original cast member Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi will bring her small stature and big personality to the Shore house, making several powerhouse guest appearances during the first season of CANADA SHORE, premiering January 22 on Paramount+ in all markets globally. Bringing her signature sparkle to the CANADA SHORE crib, she parties, hands out job duties and shares her 'Shore' expertise with the new cast across several episodes.

Paramount+ also announced today the release of the can't miss "This Season On" CANADA SHORE Trailer HERE.

"I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on ten crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer!" - Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

And when Snooki is not around, Kelowna's own Dane Rupert (aka the Prince of Kelowna) will serve as Snooki's eyes and ears on the ground, putting the roomies to work and keeping the chaos in check (or not!).

Just like the original JERSEY SHORE series, CANADA SHORE brings together 10 larger-than-life roommates from coast to coast to coast onto the sun-soaked shores of Kelowna, B.C. They're ready to party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups and hangovers, this wild crew becomes a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other.

Chosen from a nationwide casting call last spring and fresh off being introduced to Canada after filming this past summer in Kelowna, B.C. – this crew is ready for their debut.

The CANADA SHORE cast include:

Bauer, 22
City: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
IG: @bauerswystun
TikTok: @bauerswystun

Christopher, 22
City: Toronto, Ontario
IG: @christopher.brownn
TikTok: @itschristopherbrown_

Emmett, 25
City: Vancouver, British Columbia
IG: @emett_watson
TikTok: @bleach_boayy

Emmy, 21
City: Fredericton, NB
IG: @emmysharpe
TikTok: @emmysharpe

Ethan
City: Newmarket, Ontario
IG: @ethanmayz
TikTok: @ethanmayz

Gizelle, 25
City: Mississauga, Ontario
IG: @gizelleemariee
TikTok: @girlfromtheislands

Isaiah, 26
City: Calgary, Alberta
IG: @50gold_60platinum

Keyaira, 23
City: Halifax, Nova Scotia
IG: @keysnow_
TikTok: @keyairasnow

Lila, 20
City: Toronto, Ontario
IG: @lilaromanin
TikTok: @lilaromanin

Ryleigh, 25
City: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia
IG: @ryleighgregory
TikTok: @rygregs

Fans can now relive all the 'Shore' vibes on Pluto TV's MTV Jersey Shore Channel. The channel makes every day feel like "Jersday" and is packed with classic moments and Shore chaos to get viewers hyped for the Canadian edition. The first episode of CANADA SHORE will also be available for free sampling on Pluto TV beginning January 22.

CANADA SHORE is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV "Shore" phenomenon. Produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company) and filmed last summer on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia, the series brings together ten bold and unapologetic Canadian singles for a whirlwind season of romance, friendships, and full-throttle fun.

The original series, JERSEY SHORE, was a pioneering cultural phenomenon that Canadians embraced. It launched the career of several fan-favourite, party-going housemates, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni "JWOWW" Farley; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi; Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick; and Vinny Guadagnino. Including the new Canadian version, the format has now spawned 18 spin-offs, with recent additions being AUSSIE SHORE and FRENCHIE SHORE.

Paramount+ in Canada is the go-to destination for all seasons of JERSEY SHORE and JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and is the home to AUSSIE SHORE and ACAPULCO SHORE. And new to the service this month, fans can binge all their favourite "Shore" shows including; GEORDIE SHORE (Seasons 1-5) and DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE (Seasons 1-3) with FLORIBAMA SHORE (Seasons 1-4) and BUCKHEAD SHORE (Season 1) available as of Jan. 13 and SNOOKIE & JWOWW (Seasons 1-4) beginning Jan. 20.

By PR Newswire

Paramount+ (Canada)

TagTag:
Nicole Snooki Polizzi Nicole Polizzi Snooki Paramount Canada Shore Canada Shore series

