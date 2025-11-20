Corporate

Newton partners for vision solutions in China

November 20, 2025 | 15:58
(0) user say
Newton has partnered with Hong Kong Optical Lens to bring therapeutic and preventive vision solutions to Hong Kong and China.

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton™, Inc. (formerly Neurolens®), a leader in innovative eye care technology, today announced its expansion into Asian markets through a strategic partnership with Hong Kong Optical Lens Co Ltd (HKO) as the exclusive distributor for Hong Kong and China. This milestone in Newton's international growth brings the therapeutic solution of Neurolens for headaches, neck pain, and motion sickness, along with the everyday digital eye strain prevention of Sequel™ lenses, to millions across two of the world's most digitally connected markets.

This partnership represents Newton's first major expansion into Asia. Hong Kong's healthcare infrastructure makes it ideal for Newton's complete portfolio, while China's 1 billion internet users and position as the world's largest smartphone market creates significant opportunity for the Sequel everyday lens. The arrival of Newton's therapeutic and everyday lens solutions is eagerly anticipated across both markets.

Newton's expansion into Hong Kong is supported by HKO's strategic partner CMER Eye Centers, which has integrated the Neurolens N3 measurement device into its practice. In support of advancing eye care education, HKO, together with Newton, have donated N3 devices to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Optometry, one of Asia's most prestigious optometry programs, enabling future eye care professionals to train on this innovative technology.

Newton's Vision Solutions

Neurolens Therapeutic System: The N3 diagnostic device provides objective measurement of eye misalignment. Neurolens therapeutic lenses use patented Contoured Prism™ technology to alleviate visual misalignments leading to headaches, neck pain, motion sickness, and eye strain, delivering relief for up to 90% of symptomatic patients.

Sequel Everyday Lens: Designed for daily wear to prevent and alleviate digital eye strain, proprietary Convergence Boost™ technology provides comfortable vision for extended screen time.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Newton's global expansion," said Davis Corley, Newton CEO. "Hong Kong Optical Lens' market expertise positions us to bring relief to millions experiencing headaches, neck pain, motion sickness, and digital eye strain. This is just the beginning of Newton's international growth."

Eddie So, Managing Director of Hong Kong Optical Lens, added, "Our legacy is rooted in a partner-first philosophy, working closely with global brands, to transform market insights into reality. We are excited to partner with Newton to bring the cutting-edge Neurolens and Sequel technologies to Hong Kong and China."

For more information, visit www.newton.tech.

By PR Newswire

Newton

TagTag:
Newton Hong Kong Optical Lens Vision solutions China Newton partners

