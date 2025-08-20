Corporate

Netmarble Opens CBT Registration for ‘Seven Deadly Sins: Origin’

August 20, 2025 | 04:00
(0) user say
Gamers worldwide can now join testing for the highly anticipated RPG.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has officially opened global Closed Beta Test (CBT) registration for its upcoming open-world action RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. The announcement was made during the gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live where a brand-new trailer was also revealed. This can be viewed on the game's official YouTube channel.

Source: Netmarble
Source: Netmarble

The newly released trailer, narrated by Meliodas who is the protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins, introduces the game's world and key features. The footage showcases high-quality visual upgrades and the vast open-world continent of Britannia. Players can freely explore underwater environments, soar through the skies, and engage in a wide variety of activities such as fishing, puzzles, and aerial adventures. The trailer also gives a sneak peek at the game's intense battles and unique combat style against powerful foes like Monster Albion and Gray Demons.

The trailer concludes with the global CBT announcement. The closed beta offers a rare opportunity for players worldwide to experience the game ahead of its official launch. Players can apply by visiting the official brand website, submitting their email address, and completing a short survey. Selected participants and detailed scheduling will be announced at a later date.

Releasing in 2025, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is based on The Seven Deadly Sins, the popular Japanese manga and anime IP that has reached 55 million copies in global sales. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will feature a multiverse storyline original to the game and an expansive open world across the continent of Britannia. Players can collect heroes from The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse to customize their combat style and shape their own adventure.

The game has continued to build momentum through several appearances at major global gaming events. Following the trailer reveals at Summer Game Fest and the Future Games Show in June, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin returned to the spotlight at gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live. It will also make an appearance at Tokyo Game Show in September, solidifying its status as one of the most anticipated RPGs of the year.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is set for a simultaneous global launch on PlayStation 5 (console exclusive), Steam for PC, and mobile, with support for 12 languages. Fans can visit the game's official brand site to learn more about The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin such as the game's characters, universe, and future roadmap, along with global pre-registration via email.

Follow The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on its official YouTube, X, and Discord channels for the latest updates. More information and appearances at additional gaming events will be revealed that will lead up to the game's official launch later this year.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved.

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Production Committee, TX

©Nakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Production Committee.

©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. "PlayStation Family Mark", "PlayStation", "PS5 logo", "PS5", "PlayStation Shapes Logo" and "Play Has No Limits" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

By PR Newswire

Netmarble

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Netmarble Seven Deadly Sins: Origin CBT Registration

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

