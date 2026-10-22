MPL Indonesia names AIMS official trading partner for Season 18

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – EQS Newswire – 20 October 2026 – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Indonesia (MPL Indonesia) welcomes AIMS as its Official Trading Partner for MPL Indonesia Season 18, marking another milestone in the league's growing and increasingly diverse partnership ecosystem.





The collaboration brings AIMS into one of Indonesia's most established esports communities, connecting the global Forex and CFD broker with MLBB fans through community engagement, education, digital initiatives and selected offline activations throughout Season 18.

Martinus H. Manurung, Head of Esports Business Development, MOONTON Games Indonesia, said:"Welcoming AIMS reflects the continued growth and diversification of the MPL Indonesia partnership ecosystem. It is encouraging to see brands from new industries recognising the strength of MLBB esports, the passion of our community and the value of being part of this platform.""The confidence shown by both new and long-standing partners continues to strengthen the ecosystem around MPL Indonesia. We are pleased to welcome AIMS for Season 18 and look forward to seeing how they engage with our community in a relevant, responsible and enjoyable way."At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief that progress takes discipline, learning, teamwork and consistency.Whether developing as an individual or competing as part of a team, becoming better requires preparation, patience, trust in others and a willingness to continuously improve.AIMS sees the same values in trading education and personal development, where understanding the fundamentals, making informed decisions and maintaining discipline are essential parts of long-term progress.The strength of the wider MPL Indonesia ecosystem also played an important role in AIMS' decision to join. The continued involvement of established brands and long-standing partners demonstrates the confidence businesses place in MPL and the community built around it.Rudy Hermanto, Marketing Manager, AIMS International, said:"We believe in MLBB and MPL as a healthy competitive esports ecosystem that brings people together. Whether you are improving individually or competing as a team, becoming better requires discipline, patience, learning and strong fundamentals.""Those values resonate strongly with us at AIMS. Through this partnership, we want to provide an educational platform where the community can have fun, compete and connect, while also learning about responsible trading, discipline and financial market fundamentals.""We have also seen the commitment that many established brands and partners have shown towards MPL Indonesia over the years. That gave us further confidence that this is an ecosystem worth being part of and contributing to."Throughout MPL Indonesia Season 18, AIMS will introduce its Grind to Pro platform through selected community, digital and offline initiatives.The programme will connect community participation, educational content, social activations and creator engagement with the shared values of discipline, teamwork and continuous improvement.The objective is to build a partnership that goes beyond visibility, giving the MPL community meaningful ways to engage with AIMS throughout the season.MOONTON has previously highlighted how partnerships can extend beyond traditional sponsorship exposure into community programmes and fan experiences, including initiatives involving tournaments, education and onsite activations. (Moonton)AIMS joining MPL Indonesia as its Official Trading Partner for Season 18 adds another category to the league's expanding commercial ecosystem.More importantly, the partnership is not simply symbolic. It is the result of strategic discussions around how esports can create opportunities for education, community building and meaningful engagement with Indonesia's digitally connected generation.For AIMS, the partnership represents an opportunity to become part of an established ecosystem built around competition, entertainment and community.For MPL Indonesia, it marks another step in broadening the range of industries and partners participating in the MLBB esports ecosystem.A new partner, a new category and another milestone for MPL Indonesia Season 18.

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