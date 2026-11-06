Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

movement acquires technology assets of Swiss digital health vendor dacadoo

November 06, 2026 | 15:17
(0) user say
Healthcare group movement acquired the technology platforms and intellectual property portfolio of Swiss digital health provider dacadoo, integrating digital behaviour tracking software into its global wellness platform.

GENEVA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- movement, a leading wellness group, today announced that it has acquired the technology and intellectual property assets of Swiss digital health company dacadoo, as part of a broader global expansion.

Over 15 years, dacadoo has built an award-winning digital health engagement platform, backed by 51 registered patents and used by insurers, healthcare organizations and large employers in dozens of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany and several other European markets. The acquired assets include the company's software and source code. For its customers, the acquisition means they can continue to rely on the platform, now alongside movement's own technologies: research-based behavior change platforms built through long-standing work with health insurers, health funds and large organizations.

"This acquisition is part of the global expansion movement announced recently," said Yogev Matok, CEO of movement's Wellbeing Division. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to build on what dacadoo has created and to welcome its customers. Stable continuity for them is our first priority, together with movement's expanded capabilities in building and operating fully branded digital behavior change platforms for large insurers, health funds and organizations."

movement's digital platforms serve more than 2.5 million users and are designed to create a meaningful health impact through long-term behavior change. In a peer-reviewed study with researchers from Harvard Medical School and Tel Aviv University, published in Communications Medicine (Nature Portfolio), platform users had an 18% lower incidence of type 2 diabetes, a 9% lower incidence of stroke and a 5% lower incidence of cardiovascular disease than matched nonusers.

The acquisition brings together dacadoo's technology and international presence with movement's products and capabilities, marking a significant step in its international growth.

By PR Newswire

movement

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
movement dacadoo digital health platform

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

65 nationalities at UNIS Hanoi answer the call for "dialogue over division"

65 nationalities at UNIS Hanoi answer the call for "dialogue over division"

EU-backed project to boost Vietnam’s sustainable coffee exports

EU-backed project to boost Vietnam’s sustainable coffee exports

Translating scientific evidence into practice for dengue control

Translating scientific evidence into practice for dengue control

Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon 2026 ready for race day

Standard Chartered Hanoi Heritage Marathon 2026 ready for race day

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020