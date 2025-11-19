Corporate

Mondevo Group acquires Meight and rebrands as MonTech

November 19, 2025 | 14:44
(0) user say
The company has finalized its acquisition of Meight and will now operate under the new brand name MonTech in Singapore.

Singapore's Premier AI Boutique becomes Mondevo Group's In-House Technology Powerhouse; Cristiano Motto appointed Head of AI & Technology across all Group pillars.

ABU DHABI, UAE and SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondevo Group today announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of Meight, the Singapore-based artificial intelligence development firm. Following the acquisition, Meight has been rebranded as MonTech, Singapore, serving as Mondevo Group's dedicated in-house technology division with more than 40 AI developers.

The acquisition reinforces Mondevo Group's position as the only AI-native integrated wealth and innovation ecosystem serving family offices worldwide.

Leadership and Integration

Under the leadership of Cristiano Motto, founder of Meight and a recognised pioneer in financial technology and artificial intelligence, MonTech will power all three of Mondevo Group's strategic pillars: Mondevo Wealth, Mondevo Ventures, and MondeVita. Motto has been appointed Head of AI & Technology for Mondevo Group.

Hussam Otaibi, Co-Founder of Mondevo Group, commented:

"We could not be more excited to welcome Cristiano into the heart of Mondevo Group. Not only is he the ideal leader to shape our AI and technology agenda, but he is bringing with him an exceptionally capable team that has already delivered solutions at scale across multiple sectors. Together, Cristiano and the MonTech team give us the depth and speed needed to execute on our ambitions."

‍Fabio Brambilla, Co-Founder of Mondevo Group, stated:

"This acquisition transforms our competitive positioning from strong to insurmountable. With MonTech fully integrated and Cristiano leading our technology vision, we now possess the only truly AI-native infrastructure in our industry. Our competitors are hiring consultants to add AI features. We own the AI company building our future. That difference compounds daily."

Building a Sustainable Technology Moat

The creation of MonTech makes a major step in Mondevo Group's strategy to embed AI at the core of its operations rather than as an external add-on. The group's proprietary algorithms, custom large language models, and a unified data architecture form a technology moat that competitors cannot easily replicate.

The integration also enhances cost efficiency and accelerates product innovation, reducing time-to-market for new AI capabilities from quarters to weeks and eliminating more than USD $8 million in annual external development costs.

By PR Newswire

Mondevo Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mondevo Group MonTech Mondevo Group acquisition MonTech rebranding

