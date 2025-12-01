Corporate

MiniTool releases MovieMaker 8.4.0 with bubble text feature for creative videos

December 01, 2025 | 15:27
MiniTool's MovieMaker 8.4.0 introduces bubble text feature, enabling users to create more engaging and creative videos with enhanced editing capabilities.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has launched an update for its video editing application, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0. The new version added bubble-style text and Christmas elements.

The New Default Text Feature

Text or captions are an important part of a good video because they offer direct information. MiniTool MovieMaker offers a vast library of pre-designed text templates to empower creators to make the video easier to understand and more engaging. This allows users, regardless of their editing level, to effortlessly add animated captions, dynamic title cards, and end credits to their projects.

In other words, you can choose from dozens of unique presets featuring a variety of modern styles and eye-catching animation effects, such as typewriter and floating effects.

But what if you just want to put clear text onto a video without any animation effects? With the latest release, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0, this is now easier than ever.

This update brings the default text feature, allowing you to add static and clear text to videos with just a few clicks. MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 offers multiple customization options, such as font, size, color, line spacing, alignment, opacity, and background color, to help you better control your text.

Enhance Text with Speech Bubbles

Plain text can sometimes seem dull. To add a touch of fun and enhance the appeal of your text, the latest version of MiniTool MovieMaker also comes with several speech bubbles. They can serve as distinct visual elements to make text stand out on the screen and catch the eyes of viewers. To highlight crucial information in your video, consider adding a bubble to the text.

This time, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 has introduced bubble effects in different shapes and colors. You can select the one that best suits your video style or tone to express different emotions. Apart from that, bubbles, especially those with tails, can naturally evoke the feeling of dialogue, create an atmosphere of face-to-face communication, and enhance the interactivity of videos.

With the combination of animated text templates and the simple default text tool, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 can be a comprehensive solution for your project text needs.

Access to More Christmas Elements

MiniTool MovieMaker includes a library of animated elements to enrich your video content. In addition to the bubble text feature, the new software version fills the elements library with some new Christmas stickers. Christmas is less than two months away. You can add a waving Santa Claus, a twinkling Christmas tree, a star wearing a Santa hat, or a Christmas candle to make videos for the big celebration in advance.

Together with the previous collection of Christmas stickers, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.4.0 provides you with more options to create amazing Christmas videos.

By PR Newswire

MiniTool Software Limited

