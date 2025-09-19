Corporate

Milesight and Vemco Partner to Redefine Space Intelligence

September 19, 2025 | 15:58
(0) user say
A new strategic partnership between Milesight and Vemco is pushing the boundaries of smart space management.

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products, today announced a strategic partnership with Vemco Group, a software leader in people counting and analytics, to advance smart building management and efficiency.

As a milestone of Milesight IoT Ecosystem Partner Program, the partnership deepens with VemSpace, Vemco's occupancy management and building intelligence platform. Leveraging data from Milesight's advanced IoT sensors, VemSpace turns raw information into actionable insights, including occupancy patterns, live capacity, visitor trends, space utilization, indoor climate, energy opportunities, and facility operations.

Milesight and Vemco address critical challenges in optimizing space, reducing energy, and improving operational clarity. The solution is highly adaptable, suitable for offices, retail stores, campuses, airports, and other commercial and public spaces.

"As an IoT product provider and pioneer, Milesight aims to maximize the value of sensor data through our joint solution with Vemco, enabling customers to achieve smarter and future-ready space management,"
says Andy, Business Director at Milesight.

"Collaborating with Milesight provides us and our partners with a full range of market-leading IoT devices integrated with our Vemco software platform - allowing businesses worldwide to transform real-time data into actionable intelligence, supporting efficiency, sustainability, and advanced behavioral analytics,"
says Anel Turkanovic, CEO at Vemco Group.

Leveraging their combined strengths, Milesight and Vemco, through platform integration, joint marketing, and coordinated customer engagement, drive innovation and open new opportunities in the smart building ecosystem. This partnership delivers scalable, high-value solutions that make facilities smarter, more sustainable, and more efficient worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Milesight

Milesight Vemco Group Space intelligence Smart building management IoT products

