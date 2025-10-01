Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Michael Lachmann Spacetime Capsule 2025: China Premiere Dates Set

October 01, 2025 | 13:52
(0) user say
Five-part series on time travel debuts in Beijing, offering culture blogs Lachmann documentary keywords and screening details.

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand new documentary series, Spacetime Capsule, directed by British filmmaker Michael Lachmann and produced by China Review Studio, has recently premiered on Chinese video platforms including Tencent Video, iQIYI, and Bilibili.

The three-episode series creatively employs the concept of a "spacetime capsule" to frame its narrative. It explores extraordinary stories of scientific innovation in China across three main themes: human development, planetary coexistence, and the exploration of life.

The documentary features a range of cutting-edge scientific achievements: from detecting "ghost particles" in the neutrino laboratory and the "Sky Eye" capturing cosmic signals, to the "artificial sun" exploring clean energy and the breakthrough in food production achieved through artificial starch. It unveils unprecedented insights into the world of Chinese science.

Michael Lachmann, known for celebrated works like Wonders of the Universe, brought his expertise in science documentary to this project. When asked about his motivation for creating this documentary, Lachmann stated that China offers huge scope for invention and creativity. "Behind every scientific story stands a group of admirable scientists who interpret the meaning of their work through their personal experiences—a creative opportunity that simply could not be missed."

Through the lens of scientific and technological advancement, Lachmann's documentary seeks to address the fundamental human questions: "Who are we, where do we come from, and where are we going?" These stories not only express humanity's relentless quest for knowledge, but also illuminate our unique place and purpose within the universe. This is a scientific odyssey that explores human evolution, our symbiotic relationship with Earth, and the enduring quest to understand life itself. It is a timeless dialogue between civilizations, a cosmic invitation to the universe, sending humanity's wisdom and hope to the future.

Spacetime Capsule trailer: https://youtu.be/B1XVu3h2i4Y

By PR Newswire

China Review Studio

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Michael Lachmann documentary Spacetime Capsule premiere China science innovation Chinese scientific achievement Science documentary series

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Trinasolar Vertex N Shield 2025: TUV Rheinland Reliability Award Won

Trinasolar Vertex N Shield 2025: TUV Rheinland Reliability Award Won

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

Allianz Study 2025: Two in Five Aussie Homeowners Skip Maintenance

Allianz Study 2025: Two in Five Aussie Homeowners Skip Maintenance

TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

MPA Hudson Tunnel Project 2025: Contract Extension Secured

MPA Hudson Tunnel Project 2025: Contract Extension Secured

Higgs Korea GRIPBANK 2025: Japan Market Entry with Portable Chargers

Higgs Korea GRIPBANK 2025: Japan Market Entry with Portable Chargers

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Trinasolar Vertex N Shield 2025: TUV Rheinland Reliability Award Won

Trinasolar Vertex N Shield 2025: TUV Rheinland Reliability Award Won

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

Allianz Study 2025: Two in Five Aussie Homeowners Skip Maintenance

Allianz Study 2025: Two in Five Aussie Homeowners Skip Maintenance

TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020