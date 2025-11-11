Matter 1.4 Elevates the Linkind Smart Bulb Experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkind is upgrading its range of Matter-enabled smart bulbs with Matter 1.4—the latest version of the industry-unifying smart home protocol. This update delivers meaningful improvements in speed, stability, and ecosystem integration, making your Linkind smart bulbs simpler to pair, easier to use, and more powerful than ever.

Among the benefits of upgrading to Matter 1.4 is support for Adaptive Lighting when using your bulbs with Apple Home. This enables automatic color temperature shifts that follow your daily rhythm—from energizing cool tones in the morning to relaxing warm light at night. It's a subtle but powerful enhancement that improves comfort, focus, and overall wellbeing.

The update also refines how Linkind bulbs are recognized and managed across popular platforms like Google Home, Alexa, and Apple Home. Expect faster pairing, improved responsiveness, and smoother automation performance. For multi-user homes, enhanced multi-admin support ensures that everyone stays connected and in control.

This upgrade is part of Linkind's ongoing commitment to open standards, cross-platform compatibility, and lighting that works beautifully—no matter which ecosystem you're in.

Firmware updates will be delivered over-the-air to all eligible Linkind Matter smart bulbs, bringing the benefits of Matter 1.4 home with zero hassle.