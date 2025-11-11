Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Matter 1.4 Elevates the Linkind Smart Bulb Experience

November 11, 2025 | 16:09
(0) user say
Linkind is upgrading its range of Matter-enabled smart bulbs with Matter 1.4—the latest version of the industry-unifying smart home protocol.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkind is upgrading its range of Matter-enabled smart bulbs with Matter 1.4—the latest version of the industry-unifying smart home protocol. This update delivers meaningful improvements in speed, stability, and ecosystem integration, making your Linkind smart bulbs simpler to pair, easier to use, and more powerful than ever.

Among the benefits of upgrading to Matter 1.4 is support for Adaptive Lighting when using your bulbs with Apple Home. This enables automatic color temperature shifts that follow your daily rhythm—from energizing cool tones in the morning to relaxing warm light at night. It's a subtle but powerful enhancement that improves comfort, focus, and overall wellbeing.

The update also refines how Linkind bulbs are recognized and managed across popular platforms like Google Home, Alexa, and Apple Home. Expect faster pairing, improved responsiveness, and smoother automation performance. For multi-user homes, enhanced multi-admin support ensures that everyone stays connected and in control.

This upgrade is part of Linkind's ongoing commitment to open standards, cross-platform compatibility, and lighting that works beautifully—no matter which ecosystem you're in.

Firmware updates will be delivered over-the-air to all eligible Linkind Matter smart bulbs, bringing the benefits of Matter 1.4 home with zero hassle.

By PR Newswire

Works with AiDot

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Linkind Matter 1.4 Smart bulbs protocol Matter 1.4 upgrade

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020