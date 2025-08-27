Corporate

Marintec China 2025 docks mega fleets, record halls

August 27, 2025 | 00:30
(0) user say
When 2,000 exhibitors floated green methanol engines, global shippers queued for Shanghai berths.

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown begins! With just 100 days to go, the maritime world is gearing up for the 22nd edition of Marintec China, Asia's most influential maritime exhibition, returning to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 2–5 December 2025.

This year's edition is set to be the biggest and most impactful yet, featuring:

  • Over 100,000 sqm of exhibition space across 9 halls and 2 outdoor halls
  • More than 2,200 exhibiting companies
  • An expected 100,000 attendees from 100 countries and regions

With exhibition space almost sold out, the strong demand reflects the industry's confidence and enthusiasm for reconnecting and showcasing innovation on a global stage.

Supported by senior Chinese government officials and leading maritime organisations, Marintec China remains the unshakable cornerstone of innovation, collaboration, and growth in the global maritime sector.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS: A SHOWCASE OF INNOVATION AND INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

Marintec China 2025 will feature a dynamic lineup of conferences and themed zones designed to spotlight the latest trends, technologies, and strategic discussions shaping the future of maritime:

Senior Maritime Forum | Kerry Hotel | 1–4 December

The official conference of Marintec China, the Senior Maritime Forum, will bring together industry leaders and decision-makers to explore the theme:
"Smart Navigation, Green Symbiosis, Convergent Innovation."
Key sessions include:

  • Keynote Address
  • Shipbuilding & Ocean Engineering
  • Shipping & Ports
  • Marine Finance & Law
  • Marine Equipment & Technology Forum

Marintec Cruise Interiors | Hall N3, SNIEC

Returning with strong momentum, Marintec Cruise Interiors will showcase cutting-edge design and innovation in passenger vessel interiors. Located in Hall N3, it features The Deck and The Theatre for onsite conferences and networking activities.

Marintec Innovation featuring Energytec | Hall N4, SNIEC

Introducing Energytec, a new initiative focused on alternative energy sources for maritime decarbonisation. Themed "Alternative Energy Sources and Industry Chain Support," the conference will feature:

  • Keynote Session
  • Fuels: ammonia, LNG, methanol, biofuels
  • Electrification
  • Wind and Solar
  • Nuclear Power

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Visitor registration is now open. Industry professionals, buyers, and maritime enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their spot early and begin planning their visit.

As part of the registration experience, attendees can now explore the Marintec China 2025 Digital Directory, a powerful online tool offering a comprehensive preview of the exhibition.

Whether you're attending in person or virtually, the Digital Directory is your gateway to discovering the latest advancements and connecting with key players in the global maritime industry.

Register today and be part of the future of maritime innovation.

Organisers:

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

By PR Newswire

Marintec Marintec China 2025 SNIEC

