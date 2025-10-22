Corporate

Maison&Objet Hong Kong Reveals Design Factory Line-Up: Interiors Trade Show Signals Post-Pandemic Retail Reset

October 22, 2025 | 17:03
Curated booths and invite-only Le Club sessions treat buyers as co-creators, hinting that B2B fairs may evolve into collaborative studios rather than order-taking floors.

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong returns 3–6 December 2025 to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) with three core sections – Design Factory, Design Showcase and Le Club – under the theme "Crossroads," spotlighting Asian design, collaboration and business opportunities.

The 2025 edition brings together 200+ brands and makers, eight immersive interiors across seven design capitals, and a curated networking lounge for pre-registered professionals. Access is free upon registration; the fair opens to the design‑interested public on 6 December.

At a glance – the three sections

Design Factory

Four immersive pavilions focused on sustainability, material innovation and cultural dialogue: "Shifted Mirrors: Fragments of a Dreamed East," "Anthropocene Adhocsime," "Breath of Bamboo" and "Living Matters."

Design Showcase

Eight interiors reimagining hybrid living and hospitality, featuring creators from Paris × Hong Kong (Hubert Le Gall with Alfred Lam), Dubai (Kristina Zanic), New Delhi (Aparna Kaushik), Hong Kong (Steve Leung), Shanghai (Wu Bin) and Seoul (Teo Yang).

Le Club

A business lounge by CL3 and Lim + Lu with 24 brand displays and a tailored Business Programme connecting design professionals with opportunities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Special Presentations

La Rue – Resonant Landscapes (Moroso)

On La Rue, the connective passageway threading the Maison&Objet experience, Moroso presents an installation curated by Patrizia Moroso around Front Design's Pebble Rubble collection. Developed from 3D scans of natural surfaces and upholstered in Kvadrat Febrik textiles, the sculptural, modular forms translate rocks, moss and forest ground into a soft, tactile terrain where sitting becomes a quiet encounter with nature's calm.

Mobilier National × Maison&Objet – Design Showcase Award 2025

Co‑presented with Mobilier National to deepen bridges between French savoir‑faire and Asian design culture. Laureate Paul Bonlarron unveils a "Dining Room" where culinary by‑products become matter and spectacle – eggshell enamel plates, bread‑pulp luminaires, vegetable‑bioplastic stained glass, an onion‑dyed pleated tablecloth and a tapestry crafted from eggplant skin.

Event details and registration

Dates: 3–6 December 2025
Venue: Hall 3C, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong)
Admission: Free upon registration
Register: https://profil.maison-objet.com/en/hong-kong/registration.htm

By PR Newswire

Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong

Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong Design Factory LineUp Interiors Trade Show

