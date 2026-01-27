Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Linnovate Marks Decade with Brand Refresh

January 27, 2026 | 15:36
(0) user say
The innovation consultancy commemorated its tenth anniversary by unveiling updated branding that reflects its evolution and positioning for the next phase of growth.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnovate, a global provider of integrated asset services for the alternative investment industry, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, reflecting a decade of growth, innovation, and strategic evolution. Formerly known as Linnovate Partners, the simplified name and refreshed visual identity mark a key milestone in the firm's journey from a specialized service provider to a global technology-powered asset services leader.

Linnovate delivers a full suite of technology solutions that integrate operations, compliance, and reporting, helping clients manage assets with precision, efficiency, and confidence. What began as a collaborative, client-focused firm has expanded into a global platform supporting alternative investment managers across private equity, venture capital, real estate, and other private investment strategies. The rebrand reflects this evolution and Linnovate's clear purpose to transform the way asset services are delivered through technology, expertise, and operational excellence.

The new identity is designed to better represent the firm's role today as a provider of integrated, technology-powered asset services with global reach, operational depth, and a strong focus on efficiency, accuracy, and transparency. Henry Lin, Founder and CEO of Linnovate, commented "When we started as Linnovate Partners a decade ago, our focus was on rethinking how fund services could be delivered - combining expertise, efficiency, and technology. Over the years, we've grown our capabilities and expanded globally, and this rebrand reflects the full scope of what we do today - helping alternative investment managers operate with precision and confidence."

The refreshed brand also aligns with Linnovate's continued global expansion, and investment in talent and technology infrastructure, enabling the firm to deliver consistent asset services across jurisdictions and fund structures. Andrea Balboa, Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications at Linnovate, added: "Our new brand identity brings clarity to our story and confidence to our presence. It represents the progress we've made as a firm and how we show up today - for our clients, our people, and the industry. While the name and design have evolved, our focus on delivering seamless, scalable, and precise asset services remains the same."

The new logo and brand design will be rolled out across Linnovate's global offices, digital platforms, and client communications in the coming weeks.

By PR Newswire

Linnovate Partners

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Linnovate Brand Refresh

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020