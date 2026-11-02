Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Landis Gyr publishes second quarter 2026 financial performance metrics

November 02, 2026 | 15:12
(0) user say
Grid technology vendor Landis+Gyr Group published unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30.

CHAM, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, today announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter and the first half FY 2026 ended September 30, 2026.

Q2 FY 2026

  • Net revenue of $269.2 million with a record adjusted gross margin* of 38.0% and an order intake of $170.3 million achieved in the quarter

First Half FY 2026

  • Order intake of $337.3 million, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7x, with a backlog of $3.7 billion
  • Major contract award post H1 close in October resulting in $509 million order intake
  • Net revenue of $501.4 million, a decrease of 6.3% year-over-year, driven by project transition timing
  • Adjusted gross profit* increased 4.0% to $189.2 million, with gross margin expanding 370 basis points to 37.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA* grew 3.5% to $73.9 million, corresponding to a margin of 14.7%, up 140 basis points
  • Income from continuing operations of $51.1 million or $1.84 per share (diluted), an increase of 268%
  • Operating Cash Flow of $74.0 million with continued focus on working capital management

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

  • Completed in October the return of $175 million to shareholders through share repurchases as announced with the EMEA divestment
  • Continued progress toward a U.S. listing while retaining the Swiss listing
  • Updated FY 2026 guidance: narrowing the net revenue range to between $1,085 and $1,115 million while raising adjusted EBITDA margin to between 15.0% and 16.0%

"Our first half FY2026 top-line performance was in line with expectations and reflected the timing of transition between two major customer deployments, while our continued focus on operational excellence resulted in a record adjusted gross margin in the second quarter," said Peter Mainz, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "We continue to execute on our strategic trans-formation and returned the proceeds from the EMEA divestment to our shareholders as prom-ised. In recent months we also made further progress in our preparations toward a U.S. listing."

Davinder Athwal, Chief Financial Officer of Landis+Gyr, commented: "We expect a strong second half of FY 2026, supported by the ramp-up of new customer deployments and continued improvements in profitability, as reflected in our increased adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 15% to 16%."

Read the full ad hoc announcement here.

* For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, see chapter "Supplemental Reconciliations and Definitions (unaudited)" in this ad hoc announcement.

For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

By PR Newswire

Landis+Gyr Group AG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Landis Gyr Landis+Gyr Group AG Q2 FY 2026 financial results First half FY 2026

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TCL Zhonghuan displays photovoltaic modules at All Energy Australia

TCL Zhonghuan displays photovoltaic modules at All Energy Australia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AlikeAudience joins Index Marketplaces for global data activation

AlikeAudience joins Index Marketplaces for global data activation

AGD and ISCA extend partnership for public finance training

AGD and ISCA extend partnership for public finance training

Chamet deploys multimodal AI moderation for live video streams

Chamet deploys multimodal AI moderation for live video streams

iCOMPASS unveils KY-AI platform for Hong Kong bank governance

iCOMPASS unveils KY-AI platform for Hong Kong bank governance

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020