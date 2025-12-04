Kweichow Moutai-Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference wraps up in Singapore with global leaders

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Zhejiang(s) Entrepreneurs Association and exclusively title-sponsored by Kweichow Moutai, with support from Kingdee Technology, BIPO, NXCloud and other partners, the Kweichow Moutai–Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference Singapore 2025 concluded successfully on November 29–30 at the Resorts World Convention Centre, Sentosa.

Held under the theme "Introduce New Entrepreneurs of Zhejiang, Explore New Frontiers of Technology, Embark on a New Journey", the two-day conference brought together over 500 Zhejiang entrepreneurs from China, Singapore, ASEAN and Belt and Road regions, along with more than 60 government, business and academic representatives. In total, the event welcomed over 1,200 attendees, who gathered to discuss technology-driven innovation, cross-border collaboration and sustainable business development.

During the event, the Zhejiang(s) Entrepreneurs Association and the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) signed an MoU on Strategic Cooperation, strengthening bilateral collaboration between the two organizations. The Zhejiang(s) Entrepreneurs Association also announced a SGD 50,000 donation to the Bukit Gombak CCC Community Development & Welfare Fund (CCC CDWF) to support vulnerable groups, reflecting the active role of new immigrant community organizations in contributing to Singapore society.

PR Newswire served as the Official Press Release Distribution Partner for the event.

Singapore Ministers Deliver Remarks in Support of the Conference Themes

The conference received strong support from two Singapore Senior Ministers of State as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Singapore.

Guest of Honor at the Zhejiang Innovation Forum (Morning Session) is Ms. Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Ms. Sim Ann highlighted the significant potential for cooperation between Singapore and Zhejiang in technology innovation, green economy, cross-border trade and youth entrepreneurship. She also noted the breakthrough progress made in recent years through joint technology collaborations between Zhejiang enterprises and Singapore universities.

Guest of Honor at the VIP Dinner & Kweichow Moutai Night Reception (Evening Session) is Ms. Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Ms. Low Yen Ling acknowledged the important role Zhejiang businesses play in regional economic cooperation and expressed her delight at seeing more female entrepreneurs represented in the new Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Council, noting that this reflects meaningful progress in diversity and inclusion within the Zhejiang business community.

H.E. Cao Zhongming, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore, also attended the dinner and expressed his hope for deeper bilateral collaboration in emerging sectors.

Sky Fang, President of the Zhejiang(s) Entrepreneurs Association, extended his appreciation to representatives from Zhejiang chambers around the world for their participation, noting that their involvement provided strong support for expanding global connectivity within the Zhejiang business network.

AI Robots Welcomed Guests, Showcasing Smart Technology Applications

The conference received honorary support from Unitree Robotics and BrainCo. Unitree's AI humanoid robots and quadruped robots performed welcoming and guiding functions during the event's opening, offering participants a firsthand look at the integration of intelligent robotics in business and conference settings.

BrainCo also showcased its latest technological innovations onsite, providing attendees with interactive demonstrations that highlighted the application potential of emerging technologies across industries.

Diverse Agenda Spanning Technology, Philosophy, Wealth and Education

The two-day program featured a broad range of sessions covering technology innovation, philosophical leadership, wealth management and education development.

The Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Innovation Forum brought together leading speakers including renowned global investor Jim Rogers, who shared insights on investment trends in the AI-driven economy. Scholars and technology experts discussed the internationalisation of Chinese AI enterprises and explored frontier topics such as Web3, stablecoins and RWA.

In the afternoon, the Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Wealth Forum, hosted by Franklin Medici Family Office, focused on global asset allocation, wealth succession and cross-border family-office strategies. The Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Education Forum, hosted by the Singapore Association for the Promotion of Education and Culture, explored education development trends and mechanisms for cross-border talent collaboration.

On the second day, the Inaugural Singapore Kazuo Inamori International Forum, hosted by the Kazuo Inamori Association, featured speakers including Toshikatsu Tanaka, Researcher at Waseda University WJCF, Zhou Guoping, Researcher at the Institute of Philosophy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and scholars from Singapore and China. Discussions centered on long-term organizational development, team culture and leadership growth.

Over 1,200 Participants Join Discussions on Cross-Border Collaboration

The conference attracted more than 1,200 participants, who exchanged views on cross-border cooperation, regional development and business internationalisation. Participants noted that the event provided a practical platform for communication between Zhejiang enterprises and stakeholders from Singapore and ASEAN, and is expected to further deepen collaboration in the months ahead.

Leaders of Overseas Zhejiang Business Associations in Attendance

Wu Jianrong, Vice President of World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention, President of China Private Cultural Industry Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of Zhongnan Group

Zeng Changbiao, Vice President of World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention, President of Liaoning Zhejiang Business Association, and Chairman of Zhongxu Group

Xia Wei, Vice President of World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention, President of Shenzhen Zhejiang Business Association, and Chairman of Shenzhen Duocai Industrial Group

Wu Songxi, President of Guangdong Zhejiang Business Association and Chairman of Guangdong Songfeng Co., Ltd.

Zhang Yibo, President of Korea Zhejiang Business Association and President of Global PhD Association

Tang Shengke, President of Japan Zhejiang Business Association

Qi Xiaoyun, President of Thailand Zhejiang Business Association and Chairperson of Sanxin International Group

Wang Zurong, President of Malaysia Zhejiang Business Association

Hong Zhongjin, Vice President of Chongqing Federation of Industry and Commerce, President of Chongqing Zhejiang Enterprises Association, and Chairman of Chongqing Sanlei Industrial Group

Tao Kaikun, President of Tianjin Zhejiang Business Association and Chairman of Zhongnong Zhongchuang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhao Sheng, President of Dalian Zhejiang Business Association

Yang Jianfeng, President of Dalian Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Association

Shang Xiangjun, President of World Hangzhou Business Association

Wang Bingyin, Party Secretary of Hunan Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of Hunan Haoyi Electric Co., Ltd.

Chen Qingfeng, Rotating President of Shenzhen Zhejiang Business Association and Chairman of Shenzhen Horn Technology Group

Fang Mandi, Rotating President of Shenzhen Zhejiang Business Association and CEO of Chinatrans Group

Liao Huaibao, Rotating President of Shenzhen Zhejiang Business Association and President of Shenzhen Technology and Information Development Association

Chen Jianke, Chairman of Yujin Holdings, Partner of Zhejiang Merchant Capital, and Executive President of Zhejiang Fintech Association

Ms. Yin Danfen, Executive President of Ningxia Zhejiang Business Association

Liu Rongfei, Vice President of Fujian Zhejiang Business Association

Ye Junming, Vice President of Beijing Hangzhou Business Association

Zhang Rulin, Vice President of Tibet Zhejiang Business Association

Ye Fuping, Vice President of Jilin Zhejiang Business Association

Ms. He Hongjuan, Executive Vice President of Beijing Zhejiang Business Association

Chen Ru Shen, Honorary President of Singapore Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Association, President of Shen Hao Technology

Title Sponsor

Kweichow Moutai

Moutai House

Strategic Partner

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises

Sub-forum Sponsor

Singapore Association for the Promotion of Education and Culture and Nanyang Institute of Management

Franklin Medici Family Office

Kazuo Inamori Association

Gold Sponsor

Ingold Capital

Kingdee

BIPO

Silver Sponsor

Yan Palace Singapore

Sing Shine

Powershare Tech Pte Ltd

Enjoytown Cloud

Tag Espresso

XIN XIAMEN Capital Management

JVA Venture Pte Ltd

Jenga

TWO Family Office

DhyanaTea

Emerald Insight Circle

Supporting Agency

Asia Academy of Digital Economics

Official Press Release Distribution Partner

PR Newswire

Event Organiser

Sino Elite M.I.C.E. Services Pte Ltd

Venue Support

Resorts World Sentosa

Other Important Partners

NX Cloud

YOUFU

RichL

iJOOZ

YUSEI

AETOS

Trigger

Organizing Committee of the Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference Singapore 2025

President Sky Fang (Fang Jiangang)

Vice Presidents Sean Xiao (Xiao Ying)

Jason Yang (Yang Mu)

Xia Zhifu

Aaron Yang (Yang Zhou)

Zhang Yujie

Committee Members Fang Wei

Ying Lijuan