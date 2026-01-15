Corporate

Kerry Publishes 2026 Global Taste Trends Report

January 15, 2026 | 14:23
(0) user say
The food ingredients company unveiled its comprehensive annual analysis of worldwide flavour preferences, offering manufacturers data-driven insights to guide product development and anticipate evolving consumer palates.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, today unveiled its 2026 Global Taste Charts, providing the food and beverage industry with its most comprehensive and forward‑looking view of flavour evolution. Built on research from more than 1,200 scientists, 100 flavourists and extensive consumer studies across regions, the Charts offer manufacturers a data‑driven roadmap for fast‑moving flavour trends.

This year's edition expands from six to eight categories: Refreshing Beverages; Alcohol & Alcohol‑Inspired Drinks; Tea, Coffee & Cocoa; Savoury Snacks; Sweet; Soups & Dressings; Meat & Meals; and Supplements, capturing the growing interplay between indulgence and wellness, global inspiration and local identity.

Flavour Trends Across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA)

The Rise of "Swicy"
Sweet‑and‑spicy combinations are surging, especially among Gen Z. Southeast Asia sees spicy fruit drinks and chilli‑laced confectionery, while South Africa showcases sweet‑chilli sauces, hot honey snacks and spicy tomato crisps.

Nuanced Heat & Global‑Local Blends
Greater Africa embraces paprika‑driven blends in snacks, sauces and grilled meats. In Australia and New Zealand, fajita spice is emerging as a fast‑growing favourite in meal kits, marinated meats and savoury snacks.

Fruit‑Forward Refreshment:
Watermelon continues leading beverage innovation across Southeast Asia and Africa. Meanwhile, mandarin is the fastest‑growing citrus flavour in Australia and New Zealand, expanding into alcoholic, alcohol‑inspired, tea and coffee formats.

Tradition Reworked
Traditional flavours are being reimagined in modern applications, from nasi uduk cheesecake and avocado brownie ice cream in Southeast Asia, to date mustard, za'atar ice cream and camel milk pistachio iced coffee in the Middle East.

Micro Moments of Indulgence
Bite‑sized, convenient treats are growing across the Middle East and South Africa, from chilli‑lemon snacks and energy balls to mini puddings and ready‑to‑cook proteins.

Healing & Functional Flavours
China continues blending Eastern and Western wellness traditions, incorporating turmeric, astragalus, aged tangerine peel, spirulina and açai into beverages, dairy and snacks.

Maximalist & Botanical Profiles:
Rich, extra‑strong milk teas, intensified matcha and cocoa, and decadent chocolate‑forward launches are rising in China and the Middle East, alongside botanicals such as orange blossom, hibiscus, rooibos and elderflower in South Africa and Asia Pacific.

Turning Insight into Action

The 2026 Taste Charts are supported by KerryNow™, Kerry's end‑to‑end digital platform that allows customers to instantly order samples, explore the flavour portfolio and receive application and regulatory support, empowering faster innovation from concept to launch.

"The 2026 Taste Charts reflect how consumers are eating and drinking today, seeking contrast, comfort, depth and meaning in flavour," said Leigh Anne Vaughan, Vice President of Product Technologies, Kerry. "It brings together sensory science, cultural understanding and real consumption data to show where flavours are gaining momentum and how they're being expressed locally. By connecting these insights with practical application support and rapid sampling through KerryNow™, we're helping our customers move more confidently from idea to product and keep pace with how quickly tastes are changing."

By PR Newswire

Kerry Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kerry Global Taste Trends Flavor Preferences

