Johnson Controls Names Susan Hughes APAC Leader

January 27, 2026 | 14:55
(0) user say
The building technologies and solutions company selected Hughes to oversee its Asia-Pacific operations, tasking her with driving regional growth and market expansion.

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the appointment of Susan Hughes as vice president and president, Asia Pacific. Hughes will report to CEO Joakim Weidemanis and join the company's executive committee. She succeeds Anu Rathninde, who will depart Johnson Controls at the end of February.

"As we continue to operationalize our enterprise strategy, the Asia Pacific region represents a significant growth opportunity," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO, Johnson Controls. "With her deep expertise in the region and strong record of leading teams, operations and customer engagement, across the region, Susan is well positioned to strengthen our execution, deliver even greater value for our customers, enable our people to do so and ultimately accelerate growth.

"I want to thank Anu for his dedication and contributions to Johnson Controls over the last few years and wish him well."

Hughes brings decades of operating experience across sales, marketing, service, engineering, and manufacturing. During her 20-year career at Emerson, she held leadership roles across multiple businesses in the Asia Pacific region. She recently served as President of Asia Pacific for Emerson Automation Solutions, where she delivered sustained growth across diverse markets in the region, through commercial execution and lifecycle services.

Hughes holds an MBA from Washington University's Olin School of Business and dual bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Mandarin Chinese from Grinnell College. She is conversant in both English and Mandarin Chinese.

Johnson Controls International plc

Johnson Controls Susan Hughes

