Jacobi Charles River 2025: Model Portfolio Platform Integrates

September 24, 2025 | 15:53
Cloud-native risk engine cuts deployment time seventy per cent, giving wealth managers model portfolio keywords and demo login.

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi Inc. today announced its integration with the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), supporting institutional asset managers and wealth managers in scaling their model portfolio capabilities.

The API-driven integration enables clients to seamlessly construct, customise, and manage investment models within Jacobi, and transmit them directly into Charles River IMS for implementation. This streamlines workflows and enhances operational efficiency across front-office teams.

The integration comes amid explosive growth in the use of model portfolios globally, as managers increasingly centralise, automate, and scale their investment processes. Jacobi's flexible architecture allows firms to design and manage bespoke model workflows, accommodating complex investment strategies and governance requirements.

In addition to model transmission, the integration extends to compliance checks, ensuring that portfolios adhere to regulatory and internal guidelines before execution. As part of the connection, Jacobi also integrates with the State Street Alpha Data Platform, providing clients with a turnkey data solution that simplifies access to critical investment data.

Jacobi's strength in flexible, client-specific modelling complements Charles River's robust order and execution management capabilities, creating a powerful end-to-end solution for modern portfolio management.

Tony Mackenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of Jacobi, commented:

"This integration marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower investment teams with scalable, truly customisable technology. By connecting Jacobi with Charles River and State Street Alpha, we're enabling clients to unlock new efficiencies and elevate their model portfolio strategies."

Steven Milanowycz, Head of Product Strategy at Charles River Development commented:

"The industry's rapid and growing adoption of customized model portfolios requires solutions that keep pace with the increased demands of investors and asset servicers. Our collaboration with Jacobi streamlines model construction and management for our clients and provides a robust and scalable solution to support their growth. Product customization is increasingly important to clients. Jacobi's innovative technology enables asset managers to allow for client specific flexibility on how investment mandates are implemented."

By PR Newswire

Jacobi Inc

