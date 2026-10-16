IVI Institute acquires The World Egg and Sperm Bank

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IVI Institute, the global leader in fertility care, today announced that The World Egg and Sperm Bank (TWESB), a trusted provider of donor egg and donor sperm services, has joined its global group. This acquisition expands access to high quality reproductive solutions for patients and fertility clinics across the United States and Australia, supported by decades of scientific expertise and experience.

This partnership with The World Egg and Sperm Bank will help more patients access the options they need to build their families. For individuals and couples who rely on donor eggs or donor sperm, finding the right donor can be one of the most important—and deeply personal—steps in their fertility journey. By combining TWESB's excellence in donor care and ethical standards with IVI Institute's global clinical and scientific expertise, the collaboration will offer patients more high quality choices, more coordinated support and added confidence as they pursue their paths to parenthood.

"Welcoming The World Egg and Sperm Bank into the IVI Institute family is an important step in helping more people realize their hopes of becoming parents," said Javier Sanchez-Prieto, Chief Executive Officer of IVI Institute. "There is now a growing global demand for donor eggs and donor sperm due to women delaying their first pregnancy. According to our new IVI Institute Fertility Barometer, 34% of U.S. women had their first child later than expected and there is an increasing number of cases where fertility treatment is necessary. By bringing The World Egg and Sperm Bank expertise together with the strength of our global network, we can offer patients and clinics greater choice, broader access and more confidence at every step of the journey to building a family."

"It's an honor for The World Egg and Sperm Bank to join the IVI Institute family. I made a deliberate choice years ago that IVI Institute would be my only partner, drawn by their unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and the ethical standards that define their work," said Diana Thomas, Founder of The World Egg and Sperm Bank. "While we will maintain our existing clinic relationships, we are also proud to join IVI Institute's network of clinics, which have earned patient confidence through rigorous research and proven expertise. Now, as part of the IVI family, we're united in our mission: delivering exceptional patient care and driving real, measurable results."

"This integration strengthens our ability to serve patients across our global network with the highest standards of laboratory excellence and donor care," said Isabel Gonzalez, Global Lab Director for IVI Institute. "The World Egg and Sperm Bank's commitment to rigorous screening protocols and transparent practices aligns perfectly with our mission. By combining their specialized expertise with our clinical infrastructure, we're elevating the quality and reliability patients can expect at every stage of their fertility journey. This partnership reinforces what patients trust us to deliver: world-class results backed by science and compassion."

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The World Egg and Sperm Bank manages every aspect of donor recruitment, qualification, cycling, and storage in-house, ensuring superior donor care, egg and sperm quality, and complete transparency. With access to a network of more than 500 rigorously screened donors and backed by scientific data that's helped founder Diana Thomas connect aspiring parents to the care they need since 1996, TWESB has established itself as a trusted partner for fertility clinics and families worldwide seeking flexible, reliable reproductive solutions.

IVF with donor eggs is a highly individualized treatment where success rates depend on multiple factors, including the recipient's age, donor egg quality, and the fertility clinic's expertise. Clinical outcomes for IVF with donor eggs remain relatively stable across patient age groups, whereas success rates with IVF using the patient's own eggs decline sharply with age. For patients over 40, pregnancy rates per cycle started are substantially higher with donor eggs than with their own eggs. Based on the global results reported and published by IVI Institute, pregnancy rates per embryo transfer in egg donation treatments are around 60%, giving more couples and single women the opportunity to become parents.

Today's announcement follows the launch of IVI Institute earlier this week, marking another important step in the organization's work to advance fertility care worldwide. As part of its launch, IVI Institute also unveiled the inaugural IVI Institute Fertility Barometer, a study of more than 24,000 women across nine countries examining their hopes for building families, the barriers they face, and their experiences navigating fertility care. The new data also revealed that 34% of U.S. women are having children six years later than they had intended, leading to an increased need for reproductive medicine treatments, including egg donation. Taken together, each of these announcements demonstrates how IVI Institute is expanding its capabilities and turning global insights and scientific excellence into better support and more solutions for patients throughout their fertility journeys. Learn more about the IVI Institute Fertility Barometer at fertilitybarometer.iviinstitute.com.

Learn more at www.iviinstitute.com.

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https://www.theworldeggandspermbank.com/.