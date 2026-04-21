IT Tech Packaging receives NYSE listing deficiency notice

BAODING, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, received an official notice of noncompliance (the "NYSE American Notice") from NYSE Regulation ("NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards (the "Filing Delinquency Notification") due to the failure to timely file the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Delinquent Report") by the filing due date of April 15, 2026 (the "Filing Delinquency").

The Company is now subject to the procedures and requirements set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide"). Within five days of the date of the Filing Delinquency Notification, the Company was required to (a) contact the NYSE to discuss the status of the Delinquent Report and (b) issue a press release disclosing the occurrence of the Filing Delinquency, the reason for the Filing Delinquency and, if known, the anticipated date such Filing Delinquency will be cured via the filing or refiling of the applicable report, as the case may be. The NYSE American Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on NYSE American.

During the six-month period from the date of the Filing Delinquency (the "Initial Cure Period"), the NYSE will monitor the Company and the status of the Delinquent Report and any subsequent delayed filings, including through contact with the Company, until the Filing Delinquency is cured. If the Company fails to cure the Filing Delinquency within the Initial Cure Period, the NYSE may, in the NYSE's sole discretion, allow the Company's securities to be traded for up to an additional six-month period (the "Additional Cure Period") depending on the Company's specific circumstances. If the NYSE determines that an Additional Cure Period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence in accordance with the procedures set out in Section 1010 of the Company Guide. If the NYSE determines that an Additional Cure Period of up to six months is appropriate and the Company fails to file its Delinquent Report and any subsequent delayed filings by the end of that period, suspension and delisting procedures will generally commence.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, however, the NYSE may in its sole discretion decide (i) not to afford the Company any Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, as the case may be, at all or (ii) at any time during the Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, to truncate the Initial Cure Period or Additional Cure Period, as the case may be, and immediately commence suspension and delisting procedures if the Company is subject to delisting pursuant to any other provision of the Company Guide, including if the NYSE believes, in the NYSE's sole discretion, that continued listing and trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE is inadvisable or unwarranted in accordance with Sections 1001-1006 of the Company Guide.

Reference is made to the Company's Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 (filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026), which described the circumstances leading to the late filing of the Delinquent Report. The Delinquent Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period due to the fact that the Company was unable to finalize its financial results as well as the disclosure requirements of the Delinquent Report without unreasonable expense or effort. As a result, the Company could not solicit and obtain the necessary review of the Delinquent Report in a timely fashion prior to the due date of the Delinquent Report. Additional time is needed by the Company to complete its review of the financial statements included in the Delinquent Report to ensure a complete, accurate Delinquent Report. The Company intends to file the Delinquent Report as soon as practicable and in any event within the six-month period.

The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards. There can be no assurance that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable NYSE American listing standards.