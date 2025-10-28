Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ISX promotes CFO Ajay Treon to executive board

October 28, 2025 | 15:12
(0) user say
Treon steps up from finance chief to boardroom as fintech accelerates European expansion plans.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc ("ISXX"), an EEA-authorised Electronic Money Institution and banktech provider of transactional banking and real-time payments across Europe and the UK, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ajay Treon, Group Chief Financial Officer, as an Executive Director on the Company's Board of Directors. The appointment follows a non-objection by the Eurosystem Central Bank of Cyprus, home regulator of ISXX.

With an impressive 25-year career in the banking industry, including extensive experience in renowned institutions such as Lloyds Banking Group, Lehman Brothers, Dresdner Kleinwort Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse, Treon brings a wealth of expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and risk mitigation. He also possesses valuable experience in the fintech sector, further enhancing his understanding of the evolving financial landscape. Treon is a qualified accountant, holds an Executive MBA, and possesses the esteemed Certificate in Quantitative Finance.

Since Treon assumed the role of Group Chief Financial Officer in July 2023, ISXX has delivered sustained profitability and rigorous cost discipline, including record performance in 2024 and continued resilience throughout 2025. The Group has strengthened Own Funds and Net Assets, maintained robust EBITDA margins, and continued to invest in innovation, core technology, and talent to support scale. Treasury, safeguarding, and reporting frameworks have been enhanced, aligning capital deployment with growth in open banking (A2A), e-money, and acquiring operations.

Takis Taoushanis, ISXX Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Treon's appointment strengthens the Board's financial and risk oversight at a time when settlement infrastructure, safeguarding, and capital discipline are central to execution. His vast experience across tier-one institutions and his contribution to ISXX's recent performance make him a valuable addition to the Board of Directors."

Ajay Treon, Group CFO and Executive Director of ISXX, said: "I am honoured to join the Board of Directors and remain fully committed to advancing the Company's strategic priorities, strengthening capital resilience, scaling our transactional banking capabilities, and maintaining rigorous financial governance. Our focus continues to be on delivering consistent, profitable growth through operational discipline and transparent reporting, as we execute on our expanding product portfolio and market strategy."

Nikogiannis Karantzis, ISXX Managing Director & CEO, commented: "Treon's appointment to the Board formalises the financial and risk discipline he has helped embed across the ISXX Group, and supports our execution as we scale transactional banking and Open Banking services across the EU and UK."

Website: www.isx.financial

By PR Newswire

ISX Financial EU Plc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ISX CFO Ajay Treon Executive Director appointment Financial management expertise

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020