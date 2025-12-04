Corporate

IQ Option celebrates 12th anniversary with $56,000 tournament launch

December 04, 2025 | 15:14
(0) user say
IQ Option is marking its 12th anniversary with the launch of a $56,000 tournament offering substantial prizes to participants.

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The online trading platform IQ Option is celebrating its 12th anniversary, highlighting more than a decade of product development, platform expansion, and global community growth.

This year's anniversary theme — "12 Years — Driven to Win. Inspired to Celebrate." — underscores the platform's long-standing focus on improvement and collaboration with its users around the world.

Looking Back at 12 Years of Development

Over the past year, IQ Option introduced a number of notable updates aimed at widening market access, improving usability, and enhancing the overall trading experience.

Key highlights include:

  • New asset additions: Labubu, Ferrari, Trump Coin, Formula 1, Klarna, Raydium, Hedera, Pudgy Penguins, Sui, Fetch.AI, and others.
  • Launch of Blitz Options: one of the company's major 2025 releases, offering ultra-short trading durations from 5 seconds to 1 minute and profitability of up to 95%.
  • United Autosports partnership: IQ Option became an official sponsor of one of the UK's most dynamic motorsport teams and McLaren Automotive's official racing partner.
  • New strategy indicators:
    • Overtake Formula
    • Pole Position Strategy
    • The Winning Line

These tools were designed to help traders analyze trend direction and momentum right on the chart.

  • Introduction of Lite Forex: a new mode that preserves the familiar IQ Option interface while enabling isolated margin for more precise risk management.
  • Performance Dashboard: including success-rate tracking, heatmaps, asset performance insights, strategy suggestions, leaderboards, and milestone badges.
  • Quality-of-life improvements: instant card withdrawals, the launch of a PWA version, a redesigned main page, and expanded promo code features.

Together, these updates reflect the platform's ongoing efforts to provide a smoother and more accessible trading experience.

$56,000 Anniversary Tournament Now Underway

To celebrate the milestone, IQ Option is hosting a limited-time tournament open to traders worldwide.

Tournament Details:

  • Dates: 15 November – 15 December
  • Prize Pool:$56,000
  • Entry Fee:$8
  • Format: Every participant receives a $100 virtual balance for trading within the tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the Top 12 traders on the leaderboard.

Registration remains open, and participants can still join before the competition closes. For full details about the anniversary campaign, platform updates, or tournament participation, visit the official website: www.iqoption.com

By PR Newswire

