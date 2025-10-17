Invetech Gold Design Win Signals Medical Ergonomics Can Outrank Regulatory Bulk

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invetech, a global leader in experience design-led instrument development, is proud to announce its work has been recognized with a prestigious 2025 Australian Good Design Award Gold for Digital Design Apps & Software.

The award celebrates Invetech's commitment to human-centered design and its ability to seamlessly integrate clinical functionality with intuitive digital workflows. The honored solution combines advanced imaging and AI to support earlier and more accurate diagnostic outcomes, enabling healthcare professionals to work more efficiently and confidently.

"This recognition is a reflection of the team's relentless pursuit of excellence," said Damian Verdnik, PhD, Vice President of Diagnostics at Invetech. "It highlights the impact this work has on delivering valuable solutions for our clients."

The Australian Good Design Award is Australia's oldest and most prestigious international accolade with Gold designation recognizing each categories top five projects. Each entry undergoes a rigorous evaluation by over 80 international Jurors, assessed against three core criteria: Good Design, Design Innovation, and Design Impact.

For more information, visit https://good-design.org/projects/genius-digital-diagnostics-system-a-digital-cytology-diagnostic-platform-for-cytologists-and-pathologists/.