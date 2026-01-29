Corporate

InfinityWEC Seeks Investment for Wave Energy Tech

January 29, 2026 | 16:00
The renewable energy company opened investment opportunities to advance its wave power technology, seeking capital to commercialise ocean energy conversion systems.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and KARLSKRONA, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition from fossil to renewable energy is critical, driven by climate change and rapidly growing demand for electricity. Solar and wind power lead the transition but much more is needed given the scale of the required transition. As the share of renewable electricity grows, energy systems also require costly over-capacity and energy storage to ensure that energy supply is always available when needed.

Wave power is an enormous, untapped source of clean energy and its complementary power profile can mitigate these problems and improve grid balance, producing electricity more consistently and at different times than wind and solar.

"We welcome new investors and partners as we work to transform ocean energy into cost-efficient, grid-stable electricity," says Mikael Sidenmark, CEO of Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB.

"In 2026-2027, we will prove the exceptional performance and commercial potential of our InfinityWEC wave energy converter. Focus is on the full-scale system, build and validation of prototypes of power-take off and buoy, as well as preparations for sea trials and business development"

Investors are invited to invest 1 MEUR in Ocean Harvesting. The capital raised will be used mainly for personnel, external engineering, prototype equipment, and IP management.

Why Invest Now

  • The need to move away from fossil energy is more critical than ever, driven by climate change and rapidly growing demand for electricity.
  • InfinityWEC is very competitive compared to other WECs as well as to established renewable solutions such as wind power. The technology is patent protected.
  • The leveraging from participation in EU-funded INFINITY and WECHull+ projects. Advancing and validating InfinityWEC Technology in collaboration with partners will pave the way towards sea trials and commercialisation with limited capital requirement.
  • Public and private Investment in marine energy is increasing. Europe is leading the industry, combining industry expertise with strong wave resources. EU financing is available to advance European energy transition, energy security, and manufacturing industries.

www.oceanharvesting.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

By PR Newswire

Ocean Harvesting Technologies

