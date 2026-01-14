Corporate

Immunofoco Reports Promising IMC002 Trial Results

January 14, 2026 | 15:25
(0) user say
The biotech company shared encouraging clinical data at the oncology conference, showing sustained complete response lasting over a year and a two-thirds overall response rate in advanced gastric cancer patients.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunofoco, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumors, recently announced clinical data from its Phase I/IIa study of IMC002, a VHH-based anti-CLDN18.2 CAR-T therapy, in patients with advanced gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ). The data were presented as a poster (Abstract No. 398) at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI 2026).

The study is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation Phase I/IIa trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of IMC002 in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, locally advanced or metastatic GC/GEJ who had failed at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The results presented at ASCO GI 2026 focus on the GC/GEJ cohort.

As of the data cutoff on August 8, 2025, 16 patients had received a single infusion of IMC002 and were included in the safety analysis, with 15 patients evaluable for efficacy. IMC002 demonstrated a favorable and manageable safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed during the dose-escalation phase. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurred in all patients but was limited to Grade 1 or 2, and no Grade ≥3 CRS, ICANS, or treatment-related deaths were reported.

In evaluable patients, IMC002 achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of 66.7% (10/15). Survival data were immature at the time of analysis, with a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 7.0 months (95% CI: 3.9, NA) and a median overall survival (OS) of 10.3 months (95% CI: 6.1, NA).

Notably, one patient in the 2.5×10⁸ CAR-T cell dose cohort achieved a complete response (CR) and has remained tumor-free for 60 weeks, demonstrating antitumor activity following IMC002 treatment in a heavily pretreated setting.

Further analyses indicated that IMC002 provided clinically meaningful PFS benefits in third-line and later-line GC/GEJ patients, comparing favorably with historical outcomes reported for this population. Together with its well-tolerated safety profile, these findings support the continued clinical development of IMC002 and its potential evaluation in earlier-line treatment settings.

"IMC002 demonstrated a controllable safety profile and encouraging antitumor activity in patients with advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, including those who had failed multiple prior lines of therapy," said Professor Jianming Xu, corresponding author of the study and Professor at the First Medical Center of the Chinese PLA General Hospital. "Of particular clinical significance, one patient achieved a complete response lasting for more than one year. These findings provide important clinical evidence supporting the application of CLDN18.2-targeted CAR-T therapy in solid tumors, and the favorable safety profile also opens the possibility for future exploration in earlier-line settings and strategies aimed at long-term clinical benefit."

IMC002 is a novel CLDN18.2-targeted CAR-T cell therapy incorporating a highly specific VHH domain, designed to enhance tumor targeting while maintaining a favorable safety profile in solid tumors. Based on the encouraging results from this Phase I/IIa study, a Phase III randomized controlled trial of IMC002 in late-line GC/GEJ patients has been initiated.

The presentation at ASCO GI 2026 highlights Immunofoco's continued progress in advancing CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumors and underscores the therapeutic potential of CLDN18.2-targeted approaches in addressing significant unmet medical needs in advanced gastrointestinal cancers.

For more information about Immunofoco, please visit the company's website at www.immunofoco.com.

