Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ICP DAS-BMP signs MOU for medical-grade TPU innovation

November 10, 2025 | 14:45
(0) user say
ICP DAS-BMP participated in the Strategic Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony organized by Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. on October 28.

HSINCHU, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP participated in the Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony organized by Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. on October 28, where it showcased its R&D achievements and diverse applications in medical-grade TPU materials. Moving forward, ICP DAS-BMP will collaborate with industry experts and think-tank teams to foster innovation and jointly drive the development and wider adoption of TPU materials in global markets.

The event brought together industry partners including ICP DAS CO., LTD. / ICP DAS-BMP, Intype Enterprise Co., Ltd., A-Max Technology Co., Ltd., MedServ Biotech Co., Ltd., LEON Biotech Co., Ltd., VOLER Biotech Consulting Co., Ltd., Chi Feng Co., Ltd., and Towards Buddha Co., Ltd.

Their combined expertise spans a wide range of sectors, covering medical-grade TPU material manufacturing, smart manufacturing and IIoT applications, precision extrusion machinery and processing technologies, dehumidifying and drying equipment, injection molding and accessory production, catheter manufacturing and OEM molding services, as well as medical device design and regulatory consulting.

In the medical device supply chain, ICP DAS-BMP offers a complete range of medical-grade TPU materials that fully support various medical applications, including catheters, guidewire coatings, Luer-Lock connectors, and orthodontic components.

The basic Arothane™, Alithane™, and Durathane™ TPUs (ARP/ALP/ALC series) meet the requirements for most body-contact medical devices. Among them, the Arothane™ ARP-B20 and Durathane™ ALC-B40 have passed the ISO 10993-6 13-week implantation test, making them suitable for implantation up to 90 days. With excellent dispersibility and biocompatibility, these materials are a preferred choice for invasive catheter manufacturing.

ICP DAS-BMP will continue to strengthen its relationships with existing customers and MOU partners, providing medical-grade TPU materials that combine safety and high quality. The company aims to enhance its competitiveness in the global medical supply chain and support partners in developing more comprehensive and reliable medical devices.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com

By PR Newswire

ICP DAS Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ICP DAS-BMP Medicalgrade TPU materials Industry experts collaboration

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020