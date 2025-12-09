Hypershell publishes first consumer exoskeleton standards white paper

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, the originator of the outdoor consumer exoskeleton category, today released the industry's first Consumer Exoskeleton Standards White Paper, establishing a foundational framework for transparent, reproducible, and scientifically rigorous evaluation of wearable mobility devices. The white paper includes newly published, independently conducted and Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS)-verified test results for the Hypershell X Ultra exoskeleton, marking one of the most comprehensive third-party assessments ever completed for a consumer exoskeleton.

Consumer exoskeletons are emerging as the next frontier in wearable technology, which has expanded in the past decade. As a pioneer in consumer mobility technology, Hypershell is a driving force within the burgeoning exoskeleton category and wearable robotics that is built for performance. Its outdoor exoskeletons significantly reduce physical effort during walking, hiking, uphill climbing, and cycling, to enhance human strength and endurance. As consumer adoption of exoskeletons accelerates, Hypershell is playing a critical role in shaping much more than innovation, by advocating for the creation of universally accepted standards, practices, and safety measures for all personal mobility tech manufacturers.

"For the consumer exoskeleton market to reach its full potential, we need evidence-based measures that clearly define safety, performance, and reliability," said Kelvin Sun, CEO at Hypershell. "Our white paper is a first step in defining how every exoskeleton—not just ours—should be evaluated, tested, and transparently reported."

Leading the Call for Industry-Wide Standards

Over the past decade, wearables such as smartwatches, earbuds, and glucose monitors have moved from niche tools to daily essentials. Exoskeletons are following a similar trajectory, but with significantlyhigher responsibility: they directly alter human biomechanics, affect cardiovascular load, and promise to enhance mobility for millions of users.

Yet unlike mature industries such as automotive or medical wearables, the consumer exoskeleton sector lacks shared benchmarks, reproducible test protocols, and transparent reporting frameworks.

Hypershell is calling on manufacturers, policymakers, and standards organizations to collaborate on shared standards that ensure:

Transparent, science-based evaluation of assistive performance

Consistent safety and reliability expectations across brands

Clear, comparable reporting — enabling consumers to understand real-world benefits

"It's paramount that our industry galvanizes early on and moves together toward standards that protect consumers, build trust, and accelerate innovation," Sun continued. "These results demonstrate what is possible when products undergo rigorous, independently verified testing, and we believe this level of transparency should become the norm."

SGS-Verified Testing Demonstrates Measurable Physical Offloading

The Hypershell X Ultra underwent extensive testing at the Experimental Center of the China Institute of Standardization, with results independently verified by SGS, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification operating more than 2,500 labs across 115 countries.

Key findings include:

Lower metabolic cost: VO₂ decreased 20.47% on average during uphill walking with the exoskeleton.

Reduced heart rate: Average heart rate decreased 22.34%, and maximum heart rate decreased 21.60% during uphill activity.

Lower muscle activation: EMG measurements showed consistent reductions across major lower-limb muscle groups, indicating meaningful offloading of hip and knee flexor and extensor muscles.

Multi-modal benefits: Assistive effects extended into cycling, with reduced metabolic and cardiovascular load — benefits historically achieved only through e-bikes.

These improvements show how the exoskeleton makes physical activity easier and more accessible for people who want to keep up with family, enjoy outdoor recreation, or reach fitness goals previously out of reach.

Toward Standardized Consumer Exoskeleton Testing

International bodies such as American Society for Testing Material International (ASTM), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and French Association Française de Normalisation (AFNOR) have made progress on exoskeleton standards over the past decade. However, most existing work is focused on medical and industrial applications, leaving a gap in consumer-specific protocols.

Hypershell's white paper proposes the foundation of such a system—detailing clear, reproducible testing methods, reporting guidelines, and performance metrics, including:

Clear, technically precise test definitions

Reproducible protocols for VO₂, EMG, and HR testing

Uniform reporting formats (analogous to automotive industry metrics)

Industry-wide transparency regarding firmware, hardware, and testing parameters

Third-party lab certification and open data sharing

The complete set of findings, testing methods, and validated data is available at: [https://hypershell.tech/pages/exoskeleton-industry-standards]