Home Control 1747 HK Sets Hong Kong Health Subsidiary 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Control (1747.HK), one of the most closely watched small-cap names on the Hong Kong market this year, has once again caught investors' attention. After a tenfold rally in the first half of 2025, the Company has unveiled a series of bold strategic moves: pursuing dual growth engines in smart home control and home healthcare and reinforcing its board with high-profile figures in smart healthcare, Web3, fintech, and ESG. Most notably, on September 12, the Company announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong to spearhead its healthcare expansion, with a mandate to launch a new brand and product line. These initiatives underline the Company's ambition to build a global health services ecosystem, a vision that—if executed—could significantly broaden its market positioning and catalyze a fresh round of re-rating.

Home Control's newly established Hong Kong subsidiary will use home healthcare as its entry point, aiming to develop a full-fledged ecosystem for health monitoring and management while tapping into opportunities in innovative healthcare operations. The strategic vision is ambitious: to build a global health services ecosystem. According to management, the new brand will serve as an incubator for smart health hardware, integrating medical resources with service innovation to create a people-centric platform. Beyond hardware, the Company is also building proprietary in-home healthcare solutions, leveraging cross-disciplinary technologies to offer a seamless, one-stop health management experience.

This ecosystem is designed to be underpinned by technology, data, and multi-stakeholder collaboration. While the Company has not disclosed specific target markets or execution timelines, locating the subsidiary in Hong Kong suggests Asia will be the initial focus, with global expansion to follow. If successfully delivered, the strategy could position Home Control as one of the most prominent emerging players in the Hong Kong Stock market.

Global healthcare IT market: a trillion-dollar opportunity

How ambitious is Home Control's pivot into healthcare? Industry forecasts estimate the global healthcare IT market will expand from USD 587.9 billion in 2025 to USD 1.225 trillion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 20.2%. Governments worldwide are accelerating digitalization efforts across healthcare systems. In Asia-Pacific, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global population, healthcare demand is rising rapidly. China's "Healthy China 2030" blueprint targets a RMB 16 trillion healthcare services market by 2030, with a clear focus on digital hospital management and smart healthcare ecosystems. Singapore's Ministry of Health announced in late 2024 that private hospitals would integrate with the national electronic health records system. Japan is pushing for widespread adoption of interoperable cloud-based medical records. In the U.S., the Department of Health and Human Services has laid out its 2024–2030 Federal Health IT Strategic Plan to promote the use of reliable, high-quality health data and improve healthcare equity. Meanwhile, the EU's "Digital Decade" and "European Health Data Space" initiatives aim to give all EU citizens access to electronic health records by 2030.

A people-centric global ecosystem

Home Control's vision directly addresses the sector's most pressing gap: healthcare ecosystems remain fragmented and lag behind in digital adoption. The Company intends to bridge the data gap between households and clinics, while experimenting with innovative models of healthcare delivery. The ambition is to build a people-centric, global ecosystem that integrates resources and connects stakeholders across the value chain — from device makers to healthcare providers and insurers. Delivering such a model will require not only strong technical foundations, but also deep networks and operational know-how.

Leveraging smart home DNA for healthcare expansion

Importantly, Home Control is not starting from scratch. The Company traces its roots to Philips Group's former home control division in the Netherlands, giving it decades of experience in smart home solutions, IoT connectivity, and data interoperability. With an established international footprint, the pivot into healthcare represents a logical extension of its capabilities and a step toward long-term structural growth.

Crossing into the healthcare "blue ocean", expecting a meaningful re-rating

Home Control's strategic pivot has already begun to shift its business profile. In the first half of 2025, healthcare solutions emerged as the Company's second-largest revenue contributor, accounting for around 20% of total sales. Investors now view healthcare as a transformative growth driver. As Home Control gradually executes on its vision of a global health services ecosystem, the market will be watching closely. Expectations are that the Company's valuation could see a meaningful re-rating as it captures share in a trillion-dollar "blue ocean" market.