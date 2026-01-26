Corporate

Hivemind and CPIC Launch $500 Million Tokenisation Fund

January 26, 2026 | 11:52
(0) user say
The digital asset manager partnered with China Pacific Insurance's investment arm to create a half-billion-dollar fund focused on converting traditional assets into blockchain-based tokens.

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivemind Capital, a global investment group focused on the intersection of traditional markets and the onchain economy, today announced a strategic partnership with CPIC Investment Management (H.K.) Co, Ltd ("CPIC IMHK"), an affiliate of one of the world's largest insurance groups, to establish a real-world asset tokenization fund strategy.

The initiative brings together Hivemind's expertise in digital asset market structure and operations with CPIC IMHK's deep institutional distribution network and trusted, regulated presence in Hong Kong. The fund platform is designed to enable the compliant tokenization of select real-world assets, broaden institutional access, and support yield optimization under rigorous regulatory and risk management standards.

Hivemind will serve as investment manager, overseeing portfolio construction, risk management, and execution, conducted outside Hong Kong, while CPIC IMHK will support advisory, distribution, and institutional investor engagement in Hong Kong under its existing regulatory licenses. The PAC, a RWA issuance platform incubated by CPIC IMHK is expected provide tokenization services. Together, the firms aim to combine onchain investment infrastructure with established asset management practices to deliver transparent, compliant, and institutionally aligned tokenized investment products. The platform is designed with an initial target capacity of up to $500 million, subject to market conditions, investor demand from institutional and other non-retail eligible counterparties, and applicable regulatory approvals.

"Real-world asset tokenization represents a practical evolution in how traditional assets are managed," said Matt Zhang, Founder of Hivemind. "We believe partnering with a world-renowned institutional investor like CPIC IMHK allows us to combine onchain investment expertise with a trusted, institutionally scaled distribution platform, bringing more assets onchain and expanding institutional access to blockchain-based markets."

CG Zhou, CEO of CPIC IMHK added, "Tokenization represents a new way to improve how institutional capital is deployed and managed. Working with Hivemind allows us to apply this technology to enhance transparency, efficiency, and return potential, while maintaining the regulatory and governance standards expected by our investors."

The initiative reflects growing institutional demand for tokenized access to traditional assets, particularly private assets, which have the potential to enhance transparency, improve liquidity, and expand avenues for increased return. By focusing on compliance-first implementation and institutional distribution, the partnership seeks to support the responsible adoption of tokenization as part of the broader continued evolution of global financial markets.

By PR Newswire

Hivemind

Hivemind CPIC

