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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Health Innovation South West partners with Helfie AI

October 22, 2026 | 14:20
(0) user say
Healthcare organization Health Innovation South West partnered with Helfie AI to evaluate digital hypertension screening platforms in real-world clinical settings for cardiovascular disease.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helfie AI and UK-based Health Innovation South West have announced a partnership to explore how digital-first approaches to hypertension screening can support earlier identification of people at risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. The collaboration will test and evaluate the potential of smartphone-based screening technology to engage people in prevention, particularly those who may face barriers to accessing traditional healthcare services.

Hypertension remains one of the leading modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease, yet many people remain undiagnosed until they experience serious health problems. By combining Helfie's technology with Health Innovation South West's expertise in implementation and evaluation, the partnership will explore how smartphone-enabled screening can be integrated into healthcare pathways and assessed in real-world settings, with a particular focus on improving access for underserved and hard-to-reach populations. Insights generated through the programme will contribute to the evidence base for innovative approaches to prevention and population health.

Rania Awad, Chief Strategy Officer, Helfie AI, said: "Prevention only works if it reaches people where they are. Our mission is early detection, proactive prevention and optimised wellbeing for all eight billion-plus humans, and that has to include the person who cannot easily get to a clinic."

Christelle Kelley, Population Health Lead, Helfie AI, said: "Population health is about understanding the needs of communities and shaping prevention around the people and places we serve. Digital innovation brings opportunities to reach beyond traditional healthcare settings and support place-based care. I'm excited to explore not only how we can identify and support more people at risk of hypertension, but how we translate that opportunity into meaningful, equitable improvements in cardiovascular health."

More details: www.helfie.ai

Helfie AI has part-funded this project, including elements of the work to evaluate the impact of incorporating the platform within cardiovascular disease prevention pathways. The outputs and findings arising from this partnership should not be interpreted as an endorsement, recommendation, or procurement guidance from Health Innovation South West in relation to any specific product, technology, or manufacturer.

By PR Newswire

Helfie AI

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TagTag:
Health Innovation South West Helfie AI Helfie AI partnership

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