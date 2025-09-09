Corporate

Halo $1M Forever Cloud Deal Locks Lifetime Enterprise Hosting 2025

September 09, 2025 | 15:44
(0) user say
Halo’s invite-only $1M forever plan guarantees fixed-price cloud resources for Fortune 500 firms, disrupting AWS-GCP inflation with unlimited scale.

STOWMARKET, England, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo, the independent leader in Enterprise Service Management (ESM), today announced "$1M Forever", a bold new enterprise package that guarantees organisations predictable, fixed ESM licensing costs for life - while delivering far faster deployments, greater agility, and a level of partnership legacy vendors can't match.

Why Now
Many large enterprises are trapped in seven-figure contracts with incumbent platforms - facing spiralling licensing costs, slow project rollouts, and inflexible terms. Halo's $1M Forever programme directly addresses these pain points:

  • Transparent, fair pricing, predictable $1M ACV forever
  • Deployment a lot faster than you think - major enterprise rollouts delivered in unprecedented timeframes
  • True partnership with long-term alignment built on measurable outcomes and continuous value delivery
  • Flexible contracts - leave any time without penalty
  • Generous Innovation Grant for complete funding to cover the migration from the incumbent platform
  • No payments until migration has been completed and the current contract has expired

A Select Opportunity
$1M Forever: Halo's Enterprise Revolution is exclusively available to organisations with over 20,000 employees or more than 1,000 service agents. Entry is strictly on an 'apply-to-join' basis, ensuring early adopters receive unrivalled focus and influence over Halo's roadmap.

Participants will benefit from:

  • Forever-pricing locked at $1M ACV, no hidden fees, no upsells
  • Deployment a lot faster than you think with proven capability to stand up enterprise-scale service management in record time
  • Bespoke integration and security configurations
  • Direct influence over Halo's innovation priorities
  • Migration funding via the Innovation Grant to ease transition and accelerate value realisation

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset how enterprises think about service management," said Paul Hamilton, CEO of Halo. "By locking in predictable pricing for life and providing a generous Innovation Grant to cover the heavy lifting of migration, we're giving our early enterprise customers both the confidence and the means to break free from restrictive, overpriced legacy platforms."

Exclusivity with Purpose
By limiting the number of "$1M Forever" customers, Halo ensures every early participant receives dedicated attention, premium resources, and the ability to shape the future of Enterprise Service Management alongside Halo's leadership team.

To learn more about the Halo Enterprise Package, visit https://usehalo.com/enterprise-package.

Video - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2767237/HALO_Enterprise.mp4

By PR Newswire

HALO

