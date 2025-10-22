Gushine Powers Up Hai Phong: Vietnam’s Newest Battery Gigafactory Goes Live

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gushine Electronics officially inaugurated its new lithium battery manufacturing base in Hai Phong, marking a significant milestone in the company's global production network. The new facility strengthens regional capacity, enhances supply chain flexibility, and demonstrates Gushine's long-term commitment to Vietnam and the global energy market.

The 22,000-square-meter facility is equipped with automated production lines and intelligent management systems, focusing on high-performance lithium battery packs for industrial and commercial applications. With an estimated annual output value of USD 100 million, the base's proximity to Noi Bai International Airport and Hai Phong Port provides efficient global logistics connectivity.

Leveraging advanced hardware and smart systems, the base provides tailored solutions for different specifications, performance needs, and application scenarios. This "made-to-order" model ensures adaptability to demanding conditions.

Meng Hui, Chairman and CEO of Gushine, stated, "The Vietnam base is a crucial step in our global strategy. It enhances supply chain security and supports international market growth." He added, " We are dedicated to compliance and innovation, striving to set a new industry benchmark in Vietnam."

He further emphasized social responsibility, noting, "The plant will create hundreds of local jobs. Through training and empowerment, we aim to grow together with the Vietnamese community."

The base is expected to create 400-500 jobs in R&D, production, and quality control. Gushine will continue investing in employee development and community initiatives, fostering sustainable regional growth.

With the Hai Phong base operational, Gushine enhances its end-to-end lithium battery solutions—from design and prototyping to mass production—serving global industries. Production capacity will scale up steadily, boosting Gushine's global competitiveness and advancing efficient, reliable energy applications worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://www.gushine.com/en/