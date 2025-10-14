Gotion High-Tech 2025: Empowers Saudi Zero-Carbon Model with Battery Gigafactory

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Solar & Storage Live KSA 2025, Gotion High-Tech(SHE:002074) globally debuted two key innovations: the All-Scenario Zero-Carbon Solution and the GOTION GRID Q 20MWh BESS. Designed for scalable and replicable zero-carbon applications, these highlight Gotion's commitment to delivering integrated green energy solutions for the Middle East, advancing Saudi Vision 2030. Gotion also showcased new storage products, including the GOTION EDGE X commercial and industrial system.

Gotion's All-Scenario Zero-Carbon Solution targets Saudi Arabia's transition "from single-scenario deployment to future city-scale applications," including Zero-carbon Park, Heavy Industry, Transportation, Home, Cultural Tourism and Factory. Based on two pillars, the solution achieves carbon reduction, efficiency improvements and cost optimization. Powered by a Digital Energy Platform—the system's "intelligent brain"—The solution connects energy generation, consumption and management, enabling customized decarbonization across multiple scenarios. The platform also supports value-added services such as electricity trading, operation hosting and carbon management, while offering end-to-end control, ensuring long lifespan, high safety, and high efficiency operation.

The GOTION GRID Q 20MWh BESS serves as the company's dual-engine flagship product for large-scale storage. Its modular design delivers four times the capacity of traditional 5MWh systems, cutting costs by 20% and deployment time by 50%. A hybrid air-liquid cooling system improves energy efficiency by 20%, achieving a 25-year lifespan matching photovoltaic systems. Tailored for Middle Eastern grids and solar energy projects, the system sets a new benchmark for ultra-large energy storage, featuring 400 kWh/m2 energy density with multiple international certifications.

Backed by its zero-carbon practices, Gotion continues to expand its global green footprint. Several factories in China have achieved zero-carbon certifications through Solar energy plus energy storage (PV+ESS) systems, waste heat recovery, and green logistics. The Xinzhan plant was recognized as a "Model Carbon-Neutral Factory in Lithium Battery Industry". Its zero-carbon anode material plant in Inner Mongolia is powered entirely by renewable electricity with a 1GW solar plant, which will reduce 1.097 million tons of CO2 equivalent annually, proving zero carbon factory is an achievable reality.

As recognized by Bloomberg NEF (BNEF) and S&P Global as a Tier1 clean energy leader, Gotion High-Tech strives to be not only a provider of innovative green solutions, but also a strategic partner in the Middle East's energy transition.