Global Ministers Establish New Minerals Development Framework

January 15, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
The Future of Minerals Forum brought together representatives from one hundred governments and nearly sixty multilateral organisations, creating a collaborative foundation for sustainable mineral resource development worldwide.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Ministerial Roundtable, which forms part of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), concluded in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on minerals and reinforcing the shift toward more responsible, resilient, and sustainable mineral supply chains worldwide.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, emphasized that this edition represents a defining moment for what has become the largest global ministerial gathering of its kind. He noted that participation has expanded markedly since the launch of the Roundtable and FMF in 2022, from 32 governments to ministers and senior representatives from more than 100 countries, alongside 59 international organizations, including all G20 member states. This growth reflects expanding recognition that mineral supply is a shared global responsibility requiring coordinated, inclusive solutions.

The Minister announced the establishment of a Permanent Ministerial Steering Group, tasked with providing strategic guidance to the Ministerial Roundtable and FMF, monitoring implementation of existing initiatives, and proposing new areas of cooperation. The group will ensure balanced geographic representation with initial rotating membership of 19 countries to ensure continuity and accountability.

His Excellency Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, outlined progress achieved during 2025 across three core initiatives. First, the development of the Future Minerals Framework to scale infrastructure financing and better align enabling government policies, as the World Bank Group was tasked with exploring opportunities to unlock funding across the seven priority infrastructure corridors identified in Africa and Latin America.

Second, developing a standard for responsible mining that enhances transparency through traceability; and third, establishing a Network of Centers of Excellence across Africa, West and Central Asia, and Latin America to build technical, institutional, and human capacity.

Notably, Ms. Valerie Levkoff, Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank Group, presented a new minerals strategy to support supplier countries, extending through regional processing and manufacturing, to create local value and employment opportunities.

By PR Newswire

Future Minerals Forum

Tag:
Minerals Development Framework Global Cooperation Minerals Sustainable Mineral Resource

