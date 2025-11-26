Global BC Tech Innovation Summit charts solar's next chapter

YIWU, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar industry experts converged in Yiwu for the landmark Global BC Tech Innovation Summit and the 14th bifiPV Workshop, held successfully on November 24-25. Co-organized by International Solar Energy Research Center Konstanz (ISC Konstanz) and AIKO, the summit attracted over 600 leading research scholars, technical experts, and top managers from prominent PV companies and institutions worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of back contact (BC) technology.

The bifiPV Workshop, a premier global academic summit for the PV industry, has a history of fostering high-level dialogue in locations including Konstanz, Amsterdam, Denver, and Doha. Following its 2024 edition in Zhuhai, this year's event returned to China, specifically to Yiwu, a hub for advanced BC cell and module manufacturing, to inaugurate a new chapter in BC technology development.

BC Technology: From Pioneering Path to Mainstream Momentum

The summit positioned BC technology as the undeniable future of crystalline silicon PV, poised to dominate the market. In his opening address, Radovan Kopecek, Founder and Committee Member of ISC Konstanz, outlined the bright prospects: "BC technology is rapidly gaining market share and customer acceptance. With its pathway to over 25% efficiency, exceptional temperature coefficient (well below -0.28%/K), bifaciality factor of 0.8+, lower degradation, and a compelling cost of ownership, BC is set to become the emperor of energy markets, driving Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) below 1 cent/kWh."

Dr. Gang Chen, Chairman of AIKO, delivered a keynote speech titled "N-Type ABC Technology: Leading Humanity into the Zero-Carbon Era." He emphasized the critical role of technological innovation in the energy transition. "The industry is now entering an era of value competition, driven by end-user needs," stated Chen. With module efficiencies rising from 15% to 25% and heading for 35% (in 15 years), he asserted the industry's focus must now be on value-driven, customer-centric innovation. He emphasized that BC technology is key to unlocking the high-performance, safe, and reliable energy solutions required for diverse applications worldwide.

A pivotal panel discussion, titled "BC Technology: The Next Big Thing is Here," brought together key industry leaders to explore BC's transition from a premium niche to a mainstream contender. The panel featured Dr. Yongqian Wang, Chief Scientist of AIKO; Dr. Hongbo Tong, President of The First Research Institute at LONGi; Prof. Dr. Peter Fath, CEO of RCT Solutions GmbH; and Dr. Gianluca Coletti, CTO of the FuturaSun Group, and moderated by Min Ge, Co-founder of TaiyangNews. The discussion highlighted BC's superior value proposition, anchored not only in higher efficiency but also in greater reliability, safety, and a lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). While acknowledging current cost challenges, the panelists outlined a clear path for BC's expansion beyond premium rooftops into utility-scale markets. They emphasized that success hinges on continued manufacturing innovations to improve yield and reduce costs, alongside robust supply chain collaboration.

Collaborative Ecosystem and Safety Standards

The innovative nature of BC technology necessitates collaboration across the entire industry chain. The summit served as a platform for in-depth exchanges among companies and institutions specializing in silicon materials, wafers, cell and module R&D, manufacturing, testing, and system integration.

A significant highlight was that TÜV Rheinland awarded AIKO and LONGi the "PV Module Anti-Ignition Hazard Certificate." The certification validates that BC modules maintain significantly lower surface temperatures under high heat and shading compared to TOPCon, confirming their superior safety performance and enhanced protection for PV power plants.

Witnessing Innovation Firsthand

Delegates were invited to tour AIKO's state-of-the-art Yiwu factory, observing the intelligent manufacturing process of ABC (All Back Contact) cells and modules firsthand. AIKO's ABC modules, which have topped TaiyangNews' highest efficient commercial solar module ranking for 33 consecutive months, exemplify the technology's commercial readiness. The ABC INFINITE series modules, now being delivered to global markets, boast a mass production efficiency exceeding 25%.

The success of the Global BC Tech Innovation Summit underscores a strengthened global collaboration within the PV industry. As a co-organizer, AIKO reaffirmed its commitment to working with partners across the industry, academia, and research sectors to build a robust BC ecosystem, accelerate technological innovation, and collectively advance the world's transition to a sustainable, zero-carbon future.

For more information, please visit https://isc-konstanz.de/en/startseite-english/