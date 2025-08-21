Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Galbot grabs gold, bots outrun humans

August 21, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
As Galbot’s droid cleared rubble faster than rescue teams, investors circled—inside the warehouse where machines learn to sprint reality.

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galbot has made history at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, securing the gold medal in the Robot Skills Competition, with a standout performance in the Pharmaceutical Sorting Challenge. This marks the first time that robot productivity has been showcased on a global stage in a world-class competition, and Galbot has emerged victorious with a commanding performance that sets a new benchmark in autonomous robotics.

At the Robot Skills Competition, Galbot competed fully autonomously, with no reliance on teleoperation, setting it apart from most of the 22 teams that depended on human remote control. Galbot excelled at every stage, ranking first in the preliminary, semi-final, and final rounds. Ultimately, it secured the championship with a time of 10 minutes and 22 seconds, scoring a total of 336 points—160 points ahead of the second-place team.

The pharmaceutical sorting challenge was particularly intense, simulating real-world medical applications and scenarios. Galbot was tasked with autonomously reading, locating, and picking medications from six multi-tiered shelves, delivering nine correct medications from hundreds to designated containers with top speed and accuracy—all without human assistance. This win is a validation of Galbot's fully autonomous technology, which is already deployed in over 10 smart pharmacies across Beijing, China, with plans to expand to 100+ stores by the end of this year, further demonstrating its potential in real-world healthcare and retail sectors.

At the heart of this success is Galbot's unique Sim2Real methodology, which involves massive pre-training on large-scale, high-quality synthetic datasets followed by precise fine-tuning with minimal real-world data. This approach has drastically reduced reliance on costly real-world data collection while enhancing generalizability across diverse environments.

Galbot is leading the way in autonomous, general-purpose robotics, bringing cutting-edge AI to every industry. By excelling in complex real-world environments, Galbot is redefining productivity and expanding the possibilities of robotics across every sector.

By PR Newswire

Beijing Galbot Co.,Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Galbot World Humanoid Robot Games

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020