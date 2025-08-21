Galbot grabs gold, bots outrun humans

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galbot has made history at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, securing the gold medal in the Robot Skills Competition, with a standout performance in the Pharmaceutical Sorting Challenge. This marks the first time that robot productivity has been showcased on a global stage in a world-class competition, and Galbot has emerged victorious with a commanding performance that sets a new benchmark in autonomous robotics.

At the Robot Skills Competition, Galbot competed fully autonomously, with no reliance on teleoperation, setting it apart from most of the 22 teams that depended on human remote control. Galbot excelled at every stage, ranking first in the preliminary, semi-final, and final rounds. Ultimately, it secured the championship with a time of 10 minutes and 22 seconds, scoring a total of 336 points—160 points ahead of the second-place team.

The pharmaceutical sorting challenge was particularly intense, simulating real-world medical applications and scenarios. Galbot was tasked with autonomously reading, locating, and picking medications from six multi-tiered shelves, delivering nine correct medications from hundreds to designated containers with top speed and accuracy—all without human assistance. This win is a validation of Galbot's fully autonomous technology, which is already deployed in over 10 smart pharmacies across Beijing, China, with plans to expand to 100+ stores by the end of this year, further demonstrating its potential in real-world healthcare and retail sectors.

At the heart of this success is Galbot's unique Sim2Real methodology, which involves massive pre-training on large-scale, high-quality synthetic datasets followed by precise fine-tuning with minimal real-world data. This approach has drastically reduced reliance on costly real-world data collection while enhancing generalizability across diverse environments.

Galbot is leading the way in autonomous, general-purpose robotics, bringing cutting-edge AI to every industry. By excelling in complex real-world environments, Galbot is redefining productivity and expanding the possibilities of robotics across every sector.