Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FrankieOne and MATTR Unite on Government-Issued Digital Credentials

October 23, 2025 | 15:49
(0) user say
Embed privacy-preserving credential checks alongside today's KYC/KYB/AML flows—improving assurance at onboarding, payments, and account servicing.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FrankieOne and MATTR announced a partnership to make standards-backed verifiable digital credentials available within FrankieOne's identity and compliance orchestration platform—placing cryptographic proof directly into the risk decisioning flows enterprises already use.

The collaboration embeds MATTR's digital trust technology into FrankieOne's identity orchestration platform, enabling organisations to verify customers with greater assurance and privacy. Through this integration, enterprises can accept emerging credentials such as mobile Driver's Licences (mDLs). These digital credentials, which conform to ISO 18013-5 and -7 standards, provide high-assurance, privacy-preserving verification that enhances customer experience while working seamlessly alongside existing data sources and risk signals.

"Enterprises are under pressure to deliver fast, secure onboarding while reducing exposure of personal data," said Kim Wrobel, Head of Global Partnerships, FrankieOne. "By embedding digital credential technology directly into our platform, organisations can engage customers with greater confidence—verifying only what's needed, securely and in seconds, across onboarding, payments, and ongoing account servicing."

"This collaboration puts verifiable credentials where they create the most value, inside existing decisioning flows," said Luke McIntyre, Chief Product Officer, MATTR. "It's a clear example of how open standards and interoperability can deliver trust at scale for both enterprises and their customers."

What this means for enterprises and their customers

  • Lift assurance without adding friction
    Add cryptographic proof as a first-class signal in existing KYC, KYB, and AML journeys—from account opening to step-up events and high-risk profile changes.
  • Minimise data exposure
    Verify only what's required (e.g., age, licence class, or name and identifier), rather than sharing full documents, supporting privacy-by-design compliance.
  • Interoperate by design
    The integration aligns to interoperability standards, enabling credential verification across multiple ecosystems and jurisdictions.
  • Ready for what's next
    As government-issued and bank-issued digital credentials expand globally, organisations can accept and rely on them within the same orchestration flows, no rebuilds required.

How it fits across key sectors

The collaboration equips regulated and digital enterprises alike with a new layer of verifiable trust, enabling faster, more secure onboarding, fraud prevention, and compliance across financial services, payments, digital commerce, and other customer-facing interactions where assurance and privacy both matter.

How it works

FrankieOne integrates MATTR's verifiable credential services into its orchestration layer—enabling enterprises to issue, request, and verify digital identity credentials within a single API environment.
The capability is hosted locally in Australia for regulatory alignment, with pathways to global scalability through MATTR's interoperable trust infrastructure.

Availability

The integration is available now for enterprise evaluation and pilot deployments, with expanded production rollouts aligned to market demand. Organisations can discuss early access options directly with FrankieOne.

Website: www.frankieone.com and Website: www.mattr.global

By PR Newswire


MATTR
FrankieOne

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FrankieOne MATTR verifiable credentials governmentissued digital

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi Opens 22 November in Saadiyat Cultural District

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi Opens 22 November in Saadiyat Cultural District

Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020