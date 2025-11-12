Corporate

FP Markets Wins Global Broker of the Year at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025

November 12, 2025 | 16:08
FP Markets has been recognised with three prestigious distinctions at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025

SYDNEY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets has been recognised with three prestigious distinctions at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025, including 'Broker of the Year - Global', 'Broker of the Year - Asia', and 'Most Innovative Broker - Latin America'. These accolades, determined through a combination of public vote and evaluations by a panel of industry experts, further reinforce the Australian-founded broker's reputation as a global leader in Forex and CFD trading.

The awards ceremony took place on 6 November at the Carob Mill venue in Limassol, Cyprus, where leading figures and innovators from across the global financial services industry gathered to celebrate excellence and achievement.

Commenting on FP Markets' triple victory, Martin Stoilov, Global Head of Clients Experience, stated: 'Despite the highly competitive industry, FP Markets continues to deliver services and support to traders across the world of the highest standard'. He added: 'Our vision is to consolidate our position among the top global brokers and broaden our range of services and products, while simultaneously retaining our client-centric focus. Winning these three awards is testament to our team's hard work and the exponential growth our company has achieved these past 20 years, without ever compromising our values of integrity and transparency.'

With over two decades of industry experience, FP Markets continues to strengthen its global presence and commitment to traders through transparency, advanced technology, and innovation. Together with these recent accolades, the company is well-positioned to build on its legacy and further pursue its global growth strategy.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

By PR Newswire

FP MARKETS

FP Markets Finance Magnates Awards 2025 Global Broker Year Finance Magnates Awards

