Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ford Foundation elects Fatima Goss Graves to trustee board

October 22, 2026 | 14:36
(0) user say
Philanthropic organisation Ford Foundation elected National Women's Law Center president Fatima Goss Graves to its board of trustees to guide international grant programs.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ford Foundation announced the election of Fatima Goss Graves to its board of trustees. Ms. Goss Graves is the president and chief executive officer of the National Women's Law Center and president of the National Women's Law Center Action Fund.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fatima Goss Graves's perspective and expertise to the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees," said Ursula Burns, Chair of the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees. "Fatima's track record speaks for itself, her strategic vision, fearless advocacy, and proven ability to drive meaningful organizational and systemic change make her an invaluable addition to our Board of Trustees."

Goss Graves is a nationally recognized expert on gender justice, law, policy, and culture change. As an attorney, she has spent her career fighting to advance opportunities for women and girls, including income security and COVID relief, equal pay, health and reproductive rights, education access, workplace justice and ending sexual harassment and violence – with a focus on women and girls of color.

"Fatima Goss Graves possesses a sharp legal intellect, exceptional sector insight, and a steadfast dedication to justice," said Heather Gerken, president of the Ford Foundation. "I could not be more excited to welcome her to the Board of Trustees. Across Fatima's career, her strategic vision and formidable advocacy have broadened pathways for communities everywhere, particularly women and girls of color. Her presence and insights will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of the Ford Foundation."

"I am deeply honored to join the Board of Trustees and work alongside the Ford Foundation's extraordinary leadership," said Fatima Goss Graves. "I have dedicated my career to ensuring that all people can live with safety, dignity, and full agency over their lives and that women and their families have what they need to flourish. I am eager to bring that same commitment to Ford's vital mission in the years ahead."

Goss Graves has testified on complex policy matters at the state and federal levels of government in the United States and has been legal and social commentator on CBS, MSNBC, BBC, CNN, PBS, and NPR, and numerous outlets, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

In addition to the Ford Foundation, Ms. Goss Graves serves on a number of boards in advisory and governance capacities. Based in Washington D.C., she is a graduate of UCLA and Yale Law School.

Ford Foundation trustees are elected by the board and serve six-year terms. Trustees set broad policies relating to grantmaking, geographic focus, investments, governance, and professional standards, and they oversee independent audits. The foundation's trustees come from around the world and have extensive experience in higher education, business and finance, technology, law, government, civil society, and the nonprofit sector.

Learn more at www.fordfoundation.org.

By PR Newswire

Ford Foundation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ford Foundation Fatima Goss Graves

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vitaceuticals launches MagZorb joint supplement across Australian retail

Vitaceuticals launches MagZorb joint supplement across Australian retail

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vitaceuticals launches MagZorb joint supplement across Australian retail

Vitaceuticals launches MagZorb joint supplement across Australian retail

Ford Foundation elects Fatima Goss Graves to trustee board

Ford Foundation elects Fatima Goss Graves to trustee board

SI Group appoints Marcello Boldrini Chief Executive Officer

SI Group appoints Marcello Boldrini Chief Executive Officer

Health Innovation South West partners with Helfie AI

Health Innovation South West partners with Helfie AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020